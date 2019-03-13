Sci-fi by Black women share stories of overcoming

“’Professor, I’ve never had a passenger experience the void with me. You’ll be the first.’ The Professor begged, ‘Scilectra … No! Please, can we talk?’ She replied, ‘Sure … back at the facility.’ Forgetting all about Ameerah and the box, she coyly wrapped herself around Sherman and snatched him into thin air. They arrived back at the windmill facility within nanoseconds. She released Sherman from her vice-like grip. He hit the floor with a thump, writhing in pain, and began vomiting from the otherworldly experience. ‘Professor, even though I’m disappointed by your deeds, I still need you and I need you right now. I require a child, and you are destined to procreate with me.’