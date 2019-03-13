Legal Notices 3-13-19

FICTITOUS NAME

Notice is hereby given pursuant to the provisions of the Fictitious Names Act of Pennsylvania that an application for registration of a fictitious name was filed with the Department of State of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, for the conduct of a business under the fictitious name of Fox’s Pizza Den, with its principal office or place of business at 5700 Homeville Road, West Mifflin, PA 15122. The names and addresses of all persons who are parties to the registration are: Gary Bugielski, 5277 Caste Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15236.”

