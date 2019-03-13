Employment Opportunities 3-13-19

Head Varsity Girls’

Volleyball Coach

The Avonworth School District is seeking a Head Varsity Girls’ Volleyball Coach for the 2019-2020 School Year. Current clearances required. Submit resume and clearances by March 24, 2019 to Mr. Tim Giel, A.D., 304 Josephs Lane, Pgh., PA 15237. EOE

Senior Associate

Scientist – Product

and Technical Service

Covestro LLC’s Pittsburgh, PA, office seeks Senior Associate Scientist – Product and Technical Service to work in our Product & Technical Service group to conduct laboratory experiments to provide technical solutions in order to resolve customer complaint issues for our North American product line. Apply at www.covestro.us.

Director of Institutional Research

California University of Pennsylvania seeks to hire a Director of Institutional Research. This director is a key member of the Academic Affairs leadership team and is responsible for institutional research functions such as interpreting and disseminating data, ensuring compliance with reporting requirements, and collecting and analyzing data for use in strategic decision-making processes. A master’s degree in a relevant field and five years of experience in a similar role is required. For a detailed job description, position requirements and instructions for application, visit http://www.calu.edu; click on Employment near the bottom of the page, then Staff Positions. All applicants must apply online. “Don’t settle for someone else’s vision of your life. Build your career at California University of Pennsylvania.”

Integrity, Civility and Responsibility are the official core values of California University of Pennsylvania, an Equal Opportunity Employer.

