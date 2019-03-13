Entertainment
Chance the Rapper marries longtime girlfriend

In this Nov. 26, 2018 file photo, Chance the Rapper, right, and Kirsten Corley appear during the second half of an NBA basketball game between the Chicago Bulls and the San Antonio Spurs in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chance the Rapper tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend in a star-studded ceremony.

The Chicago-based rapper posted several photos of him and Kirsten Corley on his Instagram and Twitter accounts on Monday. He captioned his photos with him sporting a white tuxedo with black pants and her wearing a strapless white dress writing “The Bennetts.”

Reports say the couple married in Newport Beach, California on Saturday.

Last week, Chance the Rapper posted a story on social media of how he met Corley when he was 9-years-old at his mother’s office party. He called their marriage “destiny.”

