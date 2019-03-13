Entertainment
Beyonce, Jay-Z to be honored at GLAAD Media Awards

In this Nov. 4, 2016 file photo, Beyonce and Jay-Z perform during a Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton campaign rally in Cleveland.  (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Beyonce and Jay-Z are getting recognized for achievements outside of music: The power couple will be honored at the GLAAD Media Awards for accelerating LGBTQ acceptance.

GLAAD announced Monday that the Carters will receive its Vanguard Award at its 30th annual awards on March 28 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. The award, previously given to Cher, Janet Jackson, Elizabeth Taylor and Antonio Banderas, honors “allies who have made a significant difference in promoting acceptance of LGBTQ people,” GLAAD said.

GLAAD said Beyonce, who has a large gay fanbase, is being recognized for speaking out about marriage equality nationwide; for including members of the LBGTQ community in her music videos; and for dedicating one of her performances to the victims and survivors of the Orlando Pulse nightclub shooting.

