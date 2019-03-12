Metro
The Latest: 2 jurors chosen in case of teen shot by officer

Michael Rosfeld

Former East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld, charged with homicide in the shooting death of Antwon Rose II, arrives at the Dauphin County Courthouse in Harrisburg, Pa., Tuesday, March 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Latest on jury selection in the case of a white Pennsylvania police officer accused of shooting to death an unarmed Black teen last year (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

The first two jurors are in place to hear the case of a White police officer accused of shooting to death a Black teenager in western Pennsylvania last year.

In this file photo from June 25, 2018, Kyle Fogarty shows a memorial card of Antwon Rose II after the funeral in Swissvale, Pa.  (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

Defense lawyers and prosecutors on Tuesday chose a retired railroad worker and an electronics company worker as the first of 12 jurors and four alternates that will be picked.

They’re being selected in Harrisburg and will be taken to Pittsburgh for the start of trial next week.

