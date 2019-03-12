NABJ’s Continued Hypocrisy

The sky is blue, the sun rises in the east and sets in the west, Obama did nothing for Blacks, water is wet, NABJ is hypocritical. Yada, yada, yada!

The radically liberal National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) has once again proven their irrelevance.

They have been lambasting CNN news for not having any “diversity,” i.e., Blacks in executive decision-making positions within the network.

According to their own press release, “…NABJ is concerned about the lack of black representation within the ranks of CNN’s executive news managers and direct reports to CNN President Jeff Zucker. This concern, coupled with Zucker’s refusal to meet with a four-person NABJ delegation, has prompted NABJ to place CNN on a special media monitoring list…CNN has no Black executive producers, no Black senior vice presidents and no Black vice presidents in the news operation.”

Woooo, I am sure CNN is shaking in their corporate boots!

NABJ have been enjoined in this issue by other radical liberal groups like the NAACP, the Color of Change, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc, etc.

NAACP president, Derick Johnson stated, “Until concrete steps are taken by CNN, the NAACP stands firmly with NABJ and asks Warner Media Group to conduct a diversity and inclusion audit of all its news divisions.”

What do all these radical liberal groups have in common? They all are bigger hypocrites than the very media outlets they are targeting.

You want an audit? YOU WANT AN AUDIT? You can’t handle an audit!

Let’s talk about diversity.

Can anyone explain to me why all these radical liberal organizations claim to be non-partisan, but, yet during all of their national conventions most of their speakers are all liberal Democrats?

I have been a dues paying member of NABJ for years, though I am not a journalist, I am a columnist. I attend many of NABJ’s regional and national conferences and 99.999999% of all their speakers and panelists are liberal Democrats. Most, if not all of their executive board members are liberal Democrats. Some will play the “I am a registered Independent” card to provide political cover; but that’s like saying I am a liberal, not a Democrat.

So, how about this NABJ, NAACP, Color of Change, A Phi A, I want you to do an audit of how many Black Republicans and conservatives you have in your leadership. How about an audit of how many Black Republicans and conservatives you have as speakers and panelists at your events throughout the year?

Unless you are arguing that diversity only encompasses race and not diversity of thought.

When will you fight for my right to be on CNN, MSNBC, and NPR? I am one of the top Black Republican consultants in the country; worked several presidential, congressional, and gubernatorial campaigns, am a syndicated columnist, and a duespaying member of NABJ.

Isn’t diversity of views just as important as racial diversity within the media? Or is your objective simply the promotion of liberal orthodoxy?

Shouldn’t the Black community be represented in the media both in terms of race and point of view?

I think NABJ can and should be a lot more powerful and influential than they currently are. I have told this to anyone who will listen to me for decades.

NABJ has decided they are a vestige of the Democratic National Committee (DNC). They have made the conscious decision to be a radical liberal organization versus an organization of professional journalists.

Is it any wonder that NABJ’s membership gave Hillary Clinton a standing ovation when she spoke at their 2016 national convention in DC and they applauded throughout her speech?

You want an audit? NABJ, can you tell me if you have ever had a Black Republican as a keynote speaker at any of your conventions in recent years? If so, when and who?

At last year’s convention you had panels sponsored by Planned Parenthood and various groups promoting homosexuality; I assumed because they offered you money.

Would you accept sponsorship from the National Rifle Association (NRA)? Or a pro-life group? Just curious.

So, while these radical liberal groups are being filled with righteous indignation about CNN’s lack of diversity; I wish they would be just as upset about the lack of ideological diversity running rampant in their very own organizations.

How can they hold CNN to a standard that they are not willing to live up to?

But, isn’t that the essence of liberalism? You can’t have liberalism without hypocrisy. They want to brow beat others into doing things that they only rhetorically support.

NABJ wants diversity at CNN, but they won’t do it within their own group. All I want from NABJ is for them to be what they are looking for. If they are just slaves to the DNC, just admit it!

But don’t tell me you are a non-partisan group, when everyone who is honest knows that everything about the group is promoting liberalism in the media.

How many conservative students have the executives of NABJ placed in jobs? How many conservatives work in their national headquarters? How many conservatives are on the planning committee for their upcoming convention?

When all is said and done, there’s more said than done!

Raynard Jackson is a Pulitzer Award nominated columnist and founder and chairman of Black Americans for a Better Future (BAFBF), a federally registered 527 Super PAC established to get more Blacks involved in the Republican Party. BAFBF focuses on the Black entrepreneur. For more information about BAFBF, visit www.bafbf.org. You can follow Raynard on Twitter @Raynard1223.

