9-year-old Los Angeles area girl found in duffel bag ID’d

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Investigators have identified a Los Angeles-area girl found dead in a duffel bag along a suburban equestrian trail, and two people have been detained in connection with the case.

The coroner’s office determined that the girl was 9-year-old Trinity Love Jones and ruled her death a homicide, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said late Sunday.

The department has declined to say how the girl was killed but planned to release additional information later in the week.

The two people detained in Trinity’s deaths are considered persons of interest and their names have not been released.

Trinity’s body was found on March 5 partly protruding from the duffel bag at the bottom of an embankment in an unincorporated area of Hacienda Heights, southeast of Los Angeles.

Investigators believe her body was there less than 48 hours.

A sketch of Trinity released to help identify her showed her wearing a pink shirt that read, “Future Princess Hero.”

A man who identified himself as Trinity’s father told KTLA-TVthat his daughter was full of life and joy and that he’s in shock over her death.

“Words can’t explain what I’m feeling right now,” Antonio Jones said. “I just want answers. I just want justice.”

He declined to discuss details about the case or Trinity’s living situation.

Meanwhile a large memorial near where Trinity’s body was found continued to grow Monday, with people stopping by to add Disney balloons, teddy bears, flowers and photos of the bright-eyed girl. Signs read, “Justice for Trinity,” and “Rest in Heaven, Princess.”