The smoking guns

(TriceEdneyWire.com)—Michael Cohen gave us the several smoking guns in his testimony this past week before Congress. He came to the hearing confessing his sins, asking for forgiveness and armed with provable facts. Showed a copy of the check that Trump reimbursed him for paying women to keep quiet about #45’s lies about sleeping with women other than his wife and lying about it. Looks like #45’s hush-money didn’t hush a lot.

Many of us were glued to our televisions as Michael came before the House Oversight Committee of the U. S. Congress. He was remorseful and admitted his own faults before telling the Committee that #45 engaged in multiple criminal acts. He told us about the bank fraud, insurance fraud, tax evasion and suborning perjury.

He laid out evidence of a cheat, a racist, a con-man. Nobody I know was surprised. In 2016 Dick Gregory told us how the election was going to come out. He said we were going to experience chaos—and we all know that prediction came true.

No matter what you’ve thought of Michael in the past, at the hearing he was on it, and I believed him. After he sat before that Committee for several hours with Republicans hurling every insult possible at him and never mentioning the real culprit, #45, Michael just kept on giving up information the public needed to hear. The Republicans just kept on trying to pretend the President wasn’t the lead bad guy.

Democrats who were doing the questioning, were well prepared. They brought out the facts and left no doubt that #45 committed criminal acts.

#45 thought the campaign was a great marketing opportunity, and never believed he was going to win. At the end of Michael’s testimony, I think #45 is wishing he had not won, and I say won cautiously because it’s obvious somebody messed with the votes.

We heard that executives at the Trump organization knew #45 inflated assets when he wanted to look important. On the other hand, he pretended he had fewer assets to avoid higher taxes.

That hearing must have been the worst day of #45’s days living in public housing! This was pretty clear as he strutted around in Hanoi with his new friend. In fact, he said he’d fallen in love with the North Korean leader.

Michael was in a room with #45 when Don Jr. came into the room, walked behind #45’s desk and said, “The meeting has been set.” He testified that it is most likely they were talking about the infamous Trump Tower meeting. We heard strong evidence that #45 committed crimes.

While the Republicans behaved badly with no intention of seeking the truth from Michael, it was painful to watch the show intended to suppress the truth. The show reached the pit several times, but one of the most insulting acts was Rep. Mark Meadows bringing in a Black woman prop and told her to stand up so we could inspect her as though she was a slave on the block to prove #45 was not racist because he’d hired her.

Rep. Elijah Cummings made us proud in running that hearing. He directed his closing remarks to Michael when he thanked him for his testimony and reviewed the scenario of Michael leaving the courthouse with his daughter. Mr. Cummings told us it hurt him as he thought about his own daughters. He concluded by hoping this part of Michael’s destiny will lead to a better Cohen, a better Trump, a better country, a better world. He said “When we’re dancing with the angels the question will be asked, ‘What did we do to keep our democracy intact?”

(Dr. E. Faye Williams is president of the National Congress of Black Women.)

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: