Men of Excellence Class of 2019 (individual photos of honorees with their award)

AARON ALDRICH
Business Education Director, Bridgeway Capital
KEVIN ALTON
Founder, Exec. Dir., The Way Organization
ANTHONY ANDERSON
Deputy Superintendent, Pittsburgh Public Schools
WAHAD ANSARI
President & CEO, Professional Barber Institute
BRANDON BAKER
Family Support Specialist, Center for Family Excellence
EDDIE BELL
CYF, Allegheny County Dept. of Human Services
ISAIAH CRESENT BEY
President/Founder, Engineering Impact Initiative
PASTOR NEVILLE A. BROOKS
Jubliee International Ministries
REV. DR. DARRYL T. CANADY
Senior Pastor, Rodman Street Missionary Baptist Church
ANTHONY CARLISLE, PhD
English Dept. Chair, Asst. Prof.,
California University of Pennsylvania
BISHOP DONALD O. CLAY JR.
Founder, Petra International Ministries
HARVEY COLE JR.
Director of Public Safety, UPMC Shadyside
PARRISH DAVENPORT
Executive Director, Family & Friends Institute
AUSTIN A. DAVIS
State Representive, 35th House District
CHARLES DESHAZER, MD
Sr. VP, Chief Medical Officer, Highmark Health Plan
DONALD GRAY III
Collision Center Customer Relations Manger, P & W BMW
CHARLES GREER SR.
Marketing Rep./Organizer,
Sheet Metal Workers Local 12
AKIL “ESOON” GRIFFIN
CEO, Undeniable Music Group, LLC
DEAVON HAMMONDS
CEO, Promotional Push
BARNETT HARRIS SR.
Senior Manager, Mental Health Rehab & Recovery, Pittsburgh Mercy
REV. DR. JAMES H. HARRIS SR.
Senior Pastor, St. James AME Church
NELSON E. HARRISON, PhD
Founder & Owner, Pittsburgh Jazz Network
LEN HAWKINS
CFO/Treasurer, United Way of Southwestern PA
CAIN HAYES
President and CEO, Gateway Health
DENNIS HENDERSON
Deputy CEO, Manchester Academic Charter School
LEONARD HOLT
Asst. Manager/Senior Chemist,
Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc.
ERIC HOWZE
Founder & President, No Hero Left Behind
REV. JAMES E. HUNT
Senior Pastor, First Baptist Church of Penn Hills
ANTHONY JEFFERSON
Owner/Operator, Mark Anthony Hair Salon
REV. TORREY O. JOHNSON
Priest in Charge, The Church of the Holy Cross
JEFF MALLORY
Asst. VP for Diversity, Inclusion, Student Advancement, Duquesne University
GORDON MANKER
Business Development Specialist,
Wilkinsburg CDC
BROTHER MARLON MARTIN
Sunday Gospel Radio Host, WAMO 100.1/107.3 FM
WAYNE JONES
CEO, Penn Hills Charter School of Entrepreneurship
ROBERT M. JONES JR.
President & CEO, Brothers and Sisters Emerging
SHANNON LAWHORN
Fatherhood Program Manager, Healthy Start Inc.
JOHNNIE MIOTT
First Vice President, Pittsburgh NAACP
WILLIAM MITCHELL SR.
Director of Facility Services, University of Pittsburgh
BRANDON PHILLIPS
Counselor, Pittsburgh Public Schools
DARELLE A. PORTER
Executive Director, Ozanam Inc.
ORONDE SHARIF
Lecturer, Advisor, Curriculum Coordinator,
University of PIttsburgh
JEROME TAYLOR, PhD
Founder & Director, Center for Family Excellence Inc.
BERNARD TAYLOR JR., EdD
Principal, Westinghouse High School
IN ACCEPTANCE OF ADAM C. WALKER
DARRELL L. WARDEN
Agency Owner, Lincoln Heritage Insurance
MARK WEIR
Asst. Director of Equity & Inclusion, Carlow University
IN ACCEPTANCE OF ERIC L. WELLS
ANTHONY WILLIAMS
Asst. Head of School, The Neighborhood Academy
DOUGLAS WILLIAMS SR.
Program Coordinator, YMCA
Director, Homewood Community Sports
RYAN D. WOOTEN
Chief, Rankin Police
WILLIAM
STRICKLAND JR.
The
Legacy
Honoree
