Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are engaged

In this Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, file photo, Alex Rodriguez, left, and Jennifer Lopez arrive at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Rodriguez and Lopez are engaged. The couple posted an Instagram photo of their hands with a massive engagement ring on Lopez’s ring finger. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jennifer Lopez said yes to Alex Rodriguez’s proposal, and with the rock he presented, who could say no?

The couple posted an Instagram photo of their hands with a massive engagement ring on Lopez’s ring finger. The former Yankees shortstop captioned his photo with “she said yes” and a heart emoji.

The couple has been dating since early 2017 and later that year landed on the cover of Vanity Fair magazine with their celebrity couple nickname, J-Rod.

In January, Rodriguez told The Associated Press that he and Lopez had similar backgrounds and her latest film “Second Act” reflected the ties that drew them together.

It will be Lopez’s fourth marriage and Rodriguez’s second. Each has two children from previous marriages.

