In my travels winter (March 6)

What do you do when you need something right away and you can’t find it locally? Most of us go online and search for it. There is still a lot of old school in me and I wanted to find what I was looking for at a local store and go and pick it up. While I am searching online my co-worker goes to Amazon.com and finds what I need and says it can be at my house two days before I need it. I decided to take a chance. The day before the item was to arrive I get an email saying the item was en route. On the day it was to arrive I got another email letting me know it had been delivered. That is what I call service. I didn’t have to drive around looking for the item that I needed for my project and it arrived in perfect condition. I must say I was impressed. I will use Amazon again, I can see where this can save a lot of time and money.

As I have been driving around the city I see where there are at least six or more hotels that have opened in the past year or set to open in the very near future. I hope to do a story about the new hotels either in this column or as a part of my Lifestyles page. There must be a lot of new locations to hold events and I want to let you know which hotel space has the best ballrooms or meeting rooms.

I like playing the role of “advance wo-man.” Not only are there a lot of new hotels there are a lot of new restaurants in Pittsburgh. Last week I went to Fogo De Chao Brazilian Steakhouse. If you are wondering where this is it is located in the old Saks Fifth Avenue. I really do miss the old SFA and wish we had more places to shop in Downtown Pittsburgh but that is not the case. However, if you are looking for somewhere to eat Downtown, your choices are plentiful. Last week I went to Fogo De Chao Brazilian Steakhouse. I have been to two Brazilian steakhouses before, one in Michigan and Green Forest on Rodi Road. I get kind of excited by the buffet/all-you can-eat concept. Even though I know I should cut back on my eating I still love it.

There are three restaurants in Pittsburgh that are billed as Brazilian steakhouses, I recommend that you visit all three if you are so inclined. Last week I went with a group of people and it was so much fun. The evening started off with a cocktail that tasted like a Mojito; it was wonderful and I don’t even drink. The various meats were great as were the exotic vegetables and the desserts were to die for. I think this would be a great place for a celebration dinner.

Get busy and investigate new places…I will keep you posted on my favorites.

(Email Debbie at debbienorrell@aol.com.)

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: