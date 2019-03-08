Metro
Pittsburgh Mayor’s office hosts “Queer Black History” Town Hall, Feb. 20

WILL TOLLIVER JR., DUANE BINION AND KEYVA CLARK, panelists during the City of Pittsburgh mayor’s office “Queer Black History” Town Hall, Feb. 20, in Lawrenceville. (Photos by Courier photographer J.L. Martello)

Simply put, according to most attendants of the “Queer Black History” Town Hall at the PERSAD Center in Lawrenceville, Feb. 20, African Americans who identify as LGBTQIA+ in Pittsburgh are lacking the platforms to be creative and express their true selves.

Duane Binion is the co-founder of True T PGH, an organization that supports queer arts, activism and entertainment. He was one of the panelists at the town hall, whom also said that Blacks in the gay and lesbian community need more support—from majority-White queer organizations.

Will Tolliver Jr., also a panelist, said that Pittsburgh is a “very philanthropic-rich city but those resources are lacking for LGBTQIA+ and queer organizations to tap into.”

Keyva Clark, communications analyst for Mayor Bill Peduto who led the panel discussion, said that Blacks who identify as gay or lesbian should be viewed the same as everyone else. “We need to stop pigeonholing people into categories,” she said, and “start accepting people for the person that they are and how they show up.”

 

