Builders Guild pushing for more Pittsburgh-area African Americans in the trades

A year ago, Channing King wired a new sign for the church his mother attends. He’d gone to the now-defunct Rosedale Tech, and his grandfather was an electrician, so he’d picked up a few things. But he was about to pick up something else—because Ron Sapp, administrator for the Builders Guild of Western Pennsylvania, also attends that church.

On March 4, Sapp and Builders Guild Executive Director Jeff Nobers introduced King and two other members of the first cohort of its revamped pre-apprenticeship program—which guarantees them entry to the trades as apprentices if they complete the six-week program.

“They are our future. It’s their first day, and I am already very impressed,” said Sapp, during the press announcement at the Iron Workers Local Union #3 training center. “They are serious about this opportunity.”

Nobers told the New Pittsburgh Courier this revamped program is one of the tools the Guild is using to recruit more minorities and women.

“This first class has 21 in it—three White males, one African American female, and 17 African American men,” he said. “All of the 16 trades we represent need people not just because of the current level of work but because we’re going to see a lot of retirement in the next few years. Some need hundreds, some need thousands. Overall, we’re looking to bring in 1,500 to 2,000 apprentices a year.”

Nobers said he can’t say precisely how many African Americans are currently working in the trades the Guild represents because supplying racial data on applications is entirely voluntary. He did say it’s less than he wants.

“Anecdotally, I can tell you we’re seeing more minorities and women applicants. We’re probably only at 8 percent. Our first goal we set with the city was 12 percent. Once we hit that we’ll try for 15. Given the population in the 13 counties we cover, it should be around 20 percent,” he said. “We’re still having trouble getting women, especially young mothers—you can’t really put a day care on a construction site.”

They didn’t have any trouble attracting Sherelle Clausell to the program. She also attended the press announcement and told the Courier that three years ago, she was a blackjack dealer at the Rivers Casino. Now, she’s a third-year apprentice in the Operating Engineers—driving pavers, asphalt rollers, and the shuttle buggies that load the pavers.

“There was so much work this last year that the contractor wouldn’t let me leave to do more training,” she said. “Now that I’m laid off for winter, I’m finally over at the training center—learning how to operate an excavator, a backhoe. All I can say is I tried it and I’ve never looked back.”

Nobers expects Black and female applications to grow, especially with the changes they’ve made to the pre-apprentice program. Most of that he credited to partners Earl Buford, executive director of Partner4Work, and Pittsburgh Gateway owner Bill Miller.

“We’ve moved the program back to the Builders Guild,” Nobers said. “That allows us to do things. One; it means we could secure better funding, and two; it allows us to place 100 percent of the graduates.

Buford said he was pleased to help.

“Our primary focus is connecting businesses to talent,” he said. “I’m basically nine months into this job, and to be able to kick off something like this is fantastic.”

Majestic Lane, Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto’s deputy director of neighborhood development, said this program can remove the rap against the city that none of its residents are benefitting from all the construction and development work going on.

“The mayor always talks about creating pathways to opportunity. There is no better pathway to a family-sustaining career than this,” he said. “This is a national model for how to do this. We should not undersell this.”

Nobers said nationally, base salary without overtime for first-year apprentices average $50,000 per year, plus fully paid healthcare.

“In this market it’s closer to $65,000 and it’s not unusual for a third-year apprentice to make $100,000,” he said. “And most of these jobs are every bit as STEM as STEM careers. There is no better time than now to come into this industry.”

Nobers announced a March 14 career event for students of Pittsburgh Westinghouse 6-12 on union construction, energy, manufacturing, natural gas and petrochemical industries, and the technically skilled workforce that is needed now and over the coming years.

Additionally, there will be a two-day career fair coming to the David L. Lawrence Convention Center, March 29 and 30. The first day is for students only in grades 7-12. The second day is for the general public.

The Guild is currently accepting applications for its next pre-apprentice class, which begins May 6. Applicants may apply online, along with finding more information about the two-day career fair, at http://www.buildersguild.org.

