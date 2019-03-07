How do you spell dominance? A-L-L-D-E-R-D-I-C-E—Boys win record sixth straight boys title

Jackson Blaufeld, a Dartmouth College recruit, scored 24 points and four rebounds, led Allderdice (20-4) to its sixth consecutive City League championship with a 60-24 win over Brashear (9-10).

Blaufeld’s performance, Feb. 23, at the Petersen Events Center was one of, if not, the best of this season.

“Action Jackson” became the first back-to-back winner of the City League championship MVP Trophy.

“The team, a few years ago going to the state title game, they set the standard,” said Blaufeld. “The teams in the city know us very well and they are prepared for us. We play against them in the summer leagues, in AAU games and in the OZANAM League.”

Junior Cheron Collington led Brashear with 11 points. The Bulls only had 13 points at halftime.

“We knew they were going to press,” Brashear Coach Carey White said. “We knew everything they were going to do. We didn’t handle it well at all. We were awe struck by playing at the Petersen Events Center. It affected us, big time. The whole atmosphere was too much for our inexperienced team.”

Bobby Clifford, a Slippery Rock University recruit, scored 13 points, and senior Dalen Dugger nearly had a double-double with 10 points and eight rebounds.

Dugger is known for igniting his team with one of his thunderous dunks. But what should be highlighted is his improved and elite defensive efficiency; and this is perhaps the final piece to the puzzle in the Dragons’ attempt to win a state championship.

“To win a state championship, we have to tighten up our defense a bit,” said Dugger. “To be a good defense, it starts with intensity and my goal is a double-double every game.”

The Allderdice Dragons came into the season motivated to break the 1950-1954 Westinghouse Bulldogs’ five consecutive city league titles record, and the Squirrel Hill synagogue shooting has brought the community and team closer together.

“The shooting really affected me and the coaching staff and a few other people. To me, when I see our kids warming up and they have a Jewish star on their T-shirts, there are a few kids on the team, including myself, and my staff, who are Jewish and they embrace it,” said Coach Buddy Valinsky. “This is the diversity we have at Allderdice and that we have always had at this school. In society today and around the world, we are having a problem with diversity. We don’t see Black and White on our team—we don’t see Jewish, Catholic or Christian—that’s what keeps us together and has made us a stronger team.”

