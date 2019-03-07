Filled storefronts and rising rents: How developers and residents view change in five areas of Pittsburgh

At a table in Arnold’s Tea on East Ohio Street, Mark Masterson weighed the outcomes of his organization’s recent success on Pittsburgh’s North Side. Community organizations here are finding traction after years of courting developers to revive the area.

“Fifteen years ago, you would’ve killed to have private partners even take a second look at you,” said Masterson, executive director of the Northside Community Development Fund. Now, with some parts of the North Side seeing a booming real estate market, businesses like Arnold’s Tea, which opened in 2015, are filling empty storefronts.

But the newfound success can cause problems. At the top of the list is the steady disappearance of market-rate homes that are affordable for low- and moderate-income residents, according to Masterson and neighborhood leaders around the city. “I think it’s slowly dawning on folks that have been in the neighborhood: ‘Yeah, it’s great that we have all this investment, and my house is worth more, but my kids can’t afford to live here,’” Masterson said.

For areas of Pittsburgh experiencing rising land prices, new patterns of development raise questions about who are the winners and losers. In a city of distinct neighborhoods, the impact of redevelopment and how it’s seen by residents and community groups can vary widely, depending on local history, who is investing and who has a seat at the table. PublicSource will be examining these issues in-depth in the coming months. This story sets the scene by looking at five areas of the city where communities are feeling the impact of redevelopment.

