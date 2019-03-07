Ernie Carey, former Courier circulation manager, passes at 84

When Frank Ernest “Herky” Carey retired from the New Pittsburgh Courier 20 years ago, most those who worked closely with him at the paper recalled his dry humor, his pipe, and his generous spirit—but all remembered at least one harrowing experience riding with him.

As late Advertising Manager Donna Walker once said, “You’re taking your life in your hands when you ride with Mr. Carey.”

“We were on our regular Thursday trip to the bank,” she said. “But because of the winter weather, his car was filthy, especially the front window which provided little more than a view of the dirt. Fearing for my life, I offered him some…antifreeze windshield fluid, but he declined. After riding a couple of blocks…my eyes were closed—I felt a brisk breeze. I opened one eye to see Mr. Carey driving with his right hand while spraying Windex out the side window onto the windshield with his left, and the wipers were flying like we were in a blizzard. I prayed.”

But it wasn’t just his driving, or his fault. Courier Editor and Publisher Rod Doss recalled more than one occasion when new cars of Carey’s were “christened” within a week the purchase.

“Two of them happened right out front (of the Courier),” he said. “One was a sideswipe by a delivery van. One was part of a chain reaction where it was hit from behind and pushed under the car in front. The third one was when he had a hole punched in the passenger side by something sticking out of the sidewalk railing crossing the Smithfield Street Bridge.”

Carey, of Homestead, passed away March 4 after a prolonged illness. He was 84.

Born April 5, 1934, Carey attended Homestead High School and went straight into the U.S. Steel Mill there upon graduation. Two years later in 1957, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and spent two years at Ft. Knox, Texas.

He returned to Homestead and the Mill two years later and to married life with his wife, Eloise, who died in 1997. He spent 32 years with U.S. Steel before joining the Courier in 1986.

Carey never used his first name, and most people called him Ernie—except those who’d known him for a long time. To them he was “Herky.” Son, Ernie Jr., said his father earned the nickname at an early age because Hercules was his hero.

Carey is survived by sisters Alice Kirkland and Nancy Montgomery, and brother Richard of Ohio; children Ernest Jr. of West Mifflin, Eric, of Pittsburgh, and Elaine, of Richmond, Va., as well as six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Visitation is scheduled for Friday, March 8, 4 to 8 p.m. at First Baptist Church of West Mifflin, 3427 Cypress St. Services are scheduled at the church for 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9.

