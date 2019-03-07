Business Calendar

PowerBreakfast

MARCH 15—The African American Chamber of Commerce of Western Pa will present Mark A. Nordenberg, former chancellor and chair of the University of Pittsburgh Institute for Politics who will discuss the institutes impact on local communities, 7:30 to 9 a.m., Rivers Club, One Oxford Center, Pittsburgh, 15222. Cost $20 for members, $30 for non-members. Call 412-392-0610 for details.

Workshop

MARCH 18—The Chatham Center for Women’s Entrepreneurship will host HR Basics For Start-up and Small Businesses, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Paramount Co-op, 233 Merchant St., Ambridge, Pa. 15003. The workshop will cover recruitment, new-hire paperwork, policy, and benefits basics. Cost: Free, but registration is required. Call Anne Flynn Schlicht at 412-365-1448 for details.

Workshop

MARCH 20—The Duquesne University Small Business Development Center will present First Step: Business Essentials, 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., 108 Rockwell Hall, 600 Forbes Ave., Pittsburgh 15282. The workshop covers Business structure and formation; fictitious name registration, Employee issues, Insurance, Financing options, taxation and more. Cost: $25. For more information, call 412-396-6233.

Website Seminar

MARCH 28—The Duquesne University Small Business Development Center will present Boost Your Website’s Visibility SEO 101, 9:30 to 11: 30 a.m., 108 Rockwell Hall, 600 Forbes Ave., Pittsburgh 15282. In this workshop, our presenter, Chris Vendilli will talk about key techniques to optimize your website and increase your website’s visibility. Cost: $35. For more information, call 412-396-6233.

Sales Tax Webinar

APRIL 24—The Chatham Center for Women’s Entrepreneurship will present Sales Tax After June 2018 #Game Changer, 12 to 1 p.m., online. The session covers the Supreme Court ruling expanding states’ ability to levy sales tax on out-of-state purchasers, and what that means for small businesses. The session is free, but registration is required. Call Anne Flynn Schlicht at 412-365-1448 for more information.

Sales Workshop

APRIL 26—The Duquesne University Small Business Development Center will present Sales Boot Camp, 9:30 a.m. to 4:40 p.m., 108 Rockwell Hall, 600 Forbes Ave., Pittsburgh 15282. This full day training session presented by Scot Teachout of Peak Performance covers: getting past gatekeepers to decision makers; presentations skills; cold calling; getting the asking price; getting past objections; post-sale retention, and more. Cost $399. For more information, call 412-396-6233.

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: