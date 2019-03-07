Allderdice Lady Dragons defeat Obama, 67-58, to claim City League girls title

Junior Emma Waite scored 20 points and Allderdice never trailed at the Petersen Events Center defeating Obama 67-58 to win back-to-back City League titles, Feb. 23.

Brooklyn Jones and Sophia North both scored 17 points and Jones pulled down 11 rebounds for the Lady Dragons.

Even teams as good as Obama have off days, and Feb. 23 was certainly one of those days for the Lady Eagles. After going down by as much as 21 points in the first half, Obama was able to claw back to get within three points midway through the fourth quarter.

While it isn’t a good thing for a team to struggle, the Lady Eagles showed they could deal with adversity and fight back, even when their shots weren’t falling.

Javonna Perkins scored 12 points and Machia Hairston scored 11 points for the Lady Eagles.

Freshman sensation Samaree Perkins led all scorers with 24 points, eight rebounds, and dominated on both ends of the court. Samaree and her sister, Javonna are developing into the two best players in the city for Obama.

“When the kids come in from grade school to high school, it’s a huge transition. But each year, you see them grow, and that’s what you want to see. You want to see the progress more so than anything,” Obama Coach Monique McCoy explained. “I mean, you’re gonna take losses at times and you’re gonna win at times. But at the end of the day, you want to see the progress, that’s what you want to see. You want to see them improve.”

The contrast of styles among teams is part of what makes high school basketball so much fun.

The Lady Dragons are led by Waite, Jones and North and the three junior guards enjoy pushing the tempo in their fast break game.

“Those three are gym rats and they are in the gym 24/7. They are always having three-point competitions before practice starts. They are literally practicing from 4 to 7 pm every day,” Allderdice Coach Ellen Guillard said.

