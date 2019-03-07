8 of 9 homicides in 2019 Black lives—all four Feb. victims were Black males

Last year, there were more homicides in February alone than there were during the first two months of 2019. The unfortunate news is that all four of this February’s shooting victims were Black men, as were eight of the nine killed so far this year. The New Pittsburgh Courier will remember these victims throughout the year in hopes that the Black community stands together in ending this pervasive neighborhood violence.

FEB. 2—Tre-Quan Embry, a 22-year-old Black male, was shot multiple times in the head on East 17th Street in Homestead. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Allegheny County detectives have not yet identified a suspect and ask anyone with information to call the Tipline at 1-833-255-8477.

FEB. 4—Aaron Wade, an 18-year-old Black male from Munhall, was found lying in the front yard of a home on Plymouth Street in Duquesne Heights with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Pittsburgh homicide detectives have not yet identified a suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7800.

FEB. 18—Norman Clarence Manuel, a 37-year-old Black male, was discovered by medics lying in the street in the 400 block of Enright Court in East Liberty with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call Pittsburgh homicide detectives at 412-323-7800.

FEB. 25—Wilbert Barber, a 58-year-old Black male, was fatally shot when answering the doorbell of a home in the 300 block of Fifth Avenue in Rankin. County police said the killers fired through the door, hitting him twice. They have not yet identified any suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call the Tipline at 1-833-255-8477.

January Homicides (3)

JAN. 9—Jonathan Freeman, a 16-year-old Black male, was fatally shot when bullets tore through the wall of a friend’s house in the 7300 block of Susquehanna Street in Homewood where he’d gone to play video games. Pittsburgh police have not yet identified a suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7800.

JAN. 14—Tremaine Solomon, a 30-year-old Black male, was found by Wilkinsburg police shot multiple times lying in the street in the 1500 block of Marlboro Avenue. He died at the hospital three hours later. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County police tipline at 1-833-255-8477.

JAN. 26—Paul McMillan, a 48-year-old White male, was shot multiple times in the parking lot of The Lounge on Verona in Penn Hills after getting into a fight with another man inside the bar, according to Allegheny County police. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to the tipline at 1-833-255-8477.

