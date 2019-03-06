Public Notices 3-6-19

ATTENTION

If you worked at Atlas Insulation, Carnegie, PA in the 1960s and 1970s, please contact Asbestos Investigator Sherry Day at (734) 878-5236 or email

sherry@SLDinvestigations.com.

PUBLIC NOTICE

OPENING OF WAITING LISTS

Effective at the start of the business day Day-Date, 2019, the Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) will open the waiting lists for the Project Based Voucher Site Based Community:

•Sandstone Quarry Apartments – (1 and 2-bedroom only) – 15212 – (former site of Sandusky Court in Allegheny Dwellings)

Not all households will be eligible for a 1 or 2-bedroom unit, as the age, gender and relationships of household members affect the number of bedrooms for which a household is eligible. Income and eligibility restrictions of the Housing Choice Voucher Program apply.

Pre-applications can be submitted in person to the HACP Occupancy Department between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., mailed to the address below, or faxed to 412-456-5182. For information about obtaining a pre-application for Sandstone Quarry Apartments, please contact the Occupancy Department at 412-456-5030.

Position on the waiting list will be determined based upon the date and time stamp received once the completed pre-application is submitted to the Occupancy Department.

Persons with disabilities requiring accommodations to submit a pre-application can contact the HACP’s Disability Compliance Office at 412-456-5282. For those that are deaf or hard of hearing, you can also contact HACP at TDD: 412-201-5384.

This event is for Project Based Vouchers for Sandstone Quarry Apartments ONLY and is completely separate from the HACP Housing Choice Voucher and Low Income Public Housing Programs.

CLOSING OF WAITING LISTS

Effective Day-Date, 2019, at 12:00 p.m., HACP will close the waiting lists for the following Low Income Public Housing Sites to all persons/families except those who require the features of a wheelchair accessible unit:

•Bedford Dwellings (1-bedroom)

•Allegheny Dwellings (1-bedroom) •Arlington Heights (1-bedroom)

Only pre-applications from persons/families that require the features of a wheelchair accessible unit will be accepted after the closing date and time.

Please be advised that part of HACP’s eligibility determination process includes the provisions of its reasonable accommodation policy, requiring families to request an accommodation to qualify a person/family for a wheelchair accessible unit. For more information on HACP’s reasonable accommodation policy and qualification for a wheelchair accessible unit, please contact the Disability Compliance Office at 412-456-5282.

Public notice will be provided when the HACP determines to re-open the waiting lists for these sites.

The Housing Authority of

the City Of Pittsburgh

Occupancy Department

100 Ross Street – 4th Floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

NOTICE

CITY OF PITTSBURGH

Notice is hereby given that the following amendments are being made to the 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018 budgets of the City of Pittsburgh’s Community Development Block Grant Program:

PROJECT YEAR ORIGINAL AMOUNT NEW AMOUNT CHANGE +/- ACTIVITY SERVICE AREA

Veterans Arts+Housing Collaborative (VA+HC) 2018 $10,000.00 $0.00 -$10,000.00 Public Service Hill District/Homewood

Project Love Coalition 2018 $0.00 $10,000.00 $10,000.00 Public Service Hill District/Homewood

Catholic Charities-Rosalia Center 2018 $2,500.00 $0.00 -$2,500.00 Public Service Citywide

Catholic Charities 2018 $0.00 $2,500.00 $2,500.00 Public Service Citywide

Washington Heights Ecumenical Food Bank 2018 $2,500.00 $0.00 -$2,500.00 Public Service Mt. Washington

Saint Mary of the Mount Church/Washington Heights Ecumenical Food Bank 2018 $0.00 $2,500.00 $2,500.00 Public Service Mt. Washington

District 1 2018 $49,500.00 $31,000.00 -$18,500.00 Public Service NorthSide

Bridge Committee 2018 $0.00 $10,000.00 $10,000.00 Public Service NorthSide

Allen Place Community Services 2018 $0.00 $3,500.00 $3,500.00 Public Service NorthSide

Brightwood Civic Group 2018 $0.00 $5,000.00 $5,000.00 Public Service NorthSide

Stop the Violence Pittsburgh 2017 $2,500.00 $0.00 -$2,500.00 Public Service West End

Poise Foundation/Stop the Violence Pittsburgh 2017 $0.00 $2,500.00 $2,500.00 Public Service West End

Washington Heights Ecumenical Food Bank 2017 $5,000.00 $0.00 -$5,000.00 Public Service Mt. Washington

Saint Mary of the Mount Church/ 2017 $0.00 $5,000.00 $5,000.00 Public Service Mt. Washington

Washington Heights Ecumenical Food Bank

Eastside Neighborhood Employment Center 2016 $8,500.00 $0.00 -$8,500.00 Public Service East End

Bloomfield Garfield Corporation 2016 $2,500.00 $11,000.00 $8,500.00 Public Service East End

Eastside Neighborhood Employment Center 2015 $4,000.00 $0.00 -$4,000.00 Public Service East End

Bloomfield Garfield Corporation 2015 $2,500.00 $6,500.00 $4,000.00 Public Service East End

Eastside Neighborhood Employment Center 2014 $13,500.00 $2,500.00 -$11,000.00 Public Service East End

Bloomfield Garfield Corporation 2014 $5,000.00 $16,000.00 $11,000.00 Public Service East End

The City of Pittsburgh is requesting comments on its proposed use of Community Development Block Grant funds and on the City’s past CDBG performance. Comments may be sent to:

David Hutchinson

Assistant Director for Community Development

Office of Management and Budget

200 Ross Street, Second Floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

It is requested that comments be sent in no later than Monday, March 25, 2019

