Legal Notices 3-6-19

NOTICE OF TRUST

ADMINISTRATION

The Trustee named below gives notice of the death of SARA J. MUNGER, late of Borough of Whitehall, Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, who died on January 4, 2019. During her lifetime, the said Decedent established the S. J. Munger Revocable Trust by that certain trust agreement dated March 5, 2004 and as the same was amended and restated by that certain First Amendment and Restatement of Revocable Trust Agreement of Sara J. Munger dated November 29, 2011, of which Edward James Ruane, Sr. is the trustee. The Trustee requests all persons having claims against the Decedent to make known the same in writing to him or his attorney, and all persons indebted to the Decedent to make payment to him without delay: Edward James Ruane, Sr., Trustee, 441 Saratoga Drive, Pittsburgh, Pa 15236 or to: Todd A. Fuller, Atty., Brenlove & Fuller, LLC, 401 Washington Avenue, Bridgeville, PA 15017

