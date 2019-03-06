Employment Opportunities 3-6-19

HELP WANTED

Garfield Community Farms is seeking a Production & Sales Manager and Farm Apprentices. Competitive pay. Send resumes/inquiries to garfield

communityfarm@gmail.com or call AJ at 412-545-3602.

Benefits Specialist

Port Authority is seeking a Benefits Specialist to administer the enrollment and changes in coverage for eligible employees, retirees and dependents into benefit plans offered by Port Authority; provides assistance and support to employees, retirees and dependents concerning benefits programs. Reconciles all healthcare invoices.

Essential Functions:

•Responsible for processing family status and beneficiary changes and approval of proper documentation for healthcare enrollments. Acts as Port Authority’s primary contact for employees and retirees in regards to healthcare benefit plans. Responds promptly to questions and investigates issues. Contacts insurance providers to resolve issues.

•Utilizes PeopleSoft Human Resources Management System (HRMS) and healthcare vendors portals to perform the following:

•Handles the Event Maintenance process for benefit plans; processes coverage for dependents and maintains beneficiary information, address changes, eligibility (dependents reaching age limit, retirees, widows, joint pensioners (JP’s) reaching age 65, etc.

•Runs and reviews reports to initiate benefits processing for qualifying events.

•Enters savings plan contribution changes and beneficiary information.

•Generates retiree and surviving spouse healthcare billing reports and coordinates with Senior Benefits Administrator to generate invoices.

Job requirements include:

•High School Diploma or GED.

•Associate degree in Business Administration, Human Resources or related field from an accredited school. Directly related experience may substitute for education on a year-for-year basis.

•Minimum of two (2) years of experience in a benefits, insurance, human resources, retirement program administration environment or related field.

•Minimum typing speed of 40 wpm.

•Demonstrated ability to use Windows and Microsoft Word and Excel.

•Successful completion of administered Work Keys Assessments.

•Professional and effective communication skills.

•Demonstrated mathematical skills.

•Demonstrated ability to use a calculator and adding machine.

Preferred attributes:

•Experience with PeopleSoft HRMS or other HRIS products.

•Experience in administering employee benefits.

We offer a comprehensive compensation and benefits package. Interested candidates should forward a cover letter (with salary requirements) and resume to:

Holly A. Jenkins

Employment Department

345 Sixth Avenue, 3rd Floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15222-2527

HJenkins@portauthority.org

EOE

