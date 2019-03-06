Bids and Proposals 3-6-19

CONTRACT 1704

ALLEGHENY COUNTY

SANITARY AUTHORITY LEGAL NOTICE

Sealed Bids for CONTRACT 1704, Safety Upgrades and Repairs to Diversion Structures, shall be received at the office of the Allegheny County Sanitary Authority, 3300 Preble Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA, 15233, until 11:30 a.m., Prevailing Time, Friday, March 22, 2019, and then shall be publicly opened and read.

A Pre-Bid Meeting will be held at the Authority’s Plant, on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 9:00 AM, Prevailing Time. Attendance at this meeting is strongly recommended. Weather permitting, site visits to two diversion structures Will immediately follow the Pre-Bid meeting.

During the bid period, Bidders may request to enter a diversion structure; however, Bidders are solely responsible for providing all its own safety and personal protective equipment required for confined space entry (retrieval tripod system, air monitoring meter, full-body harness, lanyards, etc.).

ALCOSAN encourages businesses owned and operated by minorities and women to submit bids on Authority Contracts or to participate as subcontractors or suppliers to successful Bidders.

Successful Bidders are to use minority and women’s businesses to the fullest extent possible.

Contract Documents may be examined and obtained at the office of the Authority. A non? refundable fee of $100 (no cash will be accepted) will be charged for each set of Contract Documents. Bid Security shall be furnished by providing with the Bid a Certified Check or Bid Bond in the amount of 10% of the Bid Price.

Any questions regarding the Contract Documents shall be directed to Ms. Elizabeth A. Joyce, Project Engineer, by e-mail to elizabeth.joyce@alcosan.org, or by fax to (412)734-8716, or by phone to (412) 734-8719.

The Authority reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive any informality in any bid and to accept any bid should it be deemed in the interest of the Authority to do so.

Jan Oliver

Director, Regional Conveyance

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

The Sports & Exhibition Authority of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County (SEA) will receive proposals for the below listed Request for Proposals (RFP). The contract for this work will be with the SEA. The RFP may be obtained after the date identified below from Ryan Buries, email: rburies@pittsburghcc.com, Telephone: (412) 325-6179.

This Advertisement applies to the following RFP:

Project: Engineering & Design Services for Building Perimeter Security

RFP Available: February 27, 2019

Time/Date/Location of Non-Mandatory Pre-Proposal Meeting: 10:00 AM, Wed., March 7, 2019

Time/Date/Location for Proposals: 5:00 PM, Wed., March 20, 2019, David L. Lawrence Convention Center, SMG Admin Office – East Lobby, 1000 Ft. Duquesne Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA 15222

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

The Sports & Exhibition Authority (SEA) will receive sealed bids for the project identified below for the David L. Lawrence Convention Center (DLCC). The contract for this work will be with the SEA. Inquiries regarding the bidding should be made to the SEA, 171 10th Street, 2nd Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, Attention: Kevin Mielcarek – E-mail: kmielcarek@pittsburghcc.com, Telephone: 412-325-6167. Bid Packages may be obtained after the date identified below through Accu-Copy at (724) 935-7055. Additional information on the project can be found on Accu-Copy’s website at http://www.accu-copy.com/planroom.html.

This Advertisement applies to the following Bid Package:

Project: DLCC

Bid Package Name: Ballroom Gallery Twinkle Lights

Bid Package Available: March 1, 2019

Approximate Value: $40,000

Time/Date/Location for Non-Mandatory Pre-Bid Meeting: 11:00 AM, Thurs., March 7, 2019

Time/Date/Location for Bid: 2:00 PM, Thurs., March 21, 2019, DLCC, 1000 Ft. Duquesne Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA 15222 – East Lobby

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

The Sports & Exhibition Authority (SEA) will receive sealed bids for the project identified below for the David L. Lawrence Convention Center (DLCC). The contract for this work will be with the SEA. Inquiries regarding the bidding should be made to the DLCC, 1000 Ft Duquesne Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, Attn: Ryan Buries, Email: rburies@pittsburghcc.com, Telephone: 412-325-6179. Bid Packages may be obtained after the date identified below through Accu-Copy at (724) 935-7055. Additional information on the project can be found on Accu-Copy’s website: http://www.accu-copy.com/planroom.html.

This Advertisement applies to the following Bid Package:

Project: DLCC

Bid Package Name: Curtain Wall & Glass Wall Joint Repairs

Bid Package Available: Feb. 27, 2019

Approximate Value: $300,000

Time/Date/Location for Pre-Bid Meeting: 10:00 AM, Wed., March 6, 2019

Time/Date/Location for Bid: 2:00 PM, Thurs., March 21, 2019, DLCC, 1000 Ft. Duquesne Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15222

Request for Proposals (RFP)

Advertisement

The Public Parking Authority of Pittsburgh (Authority) is soliciting proposals from qualified respondents with professional management experience for operation

of the Third Avenue Parking Garage, as more fully described in the formal RFP document.

The RFP document will be available Tuesday, March 5, 2019 after 10:00 a.m. EST on the Authority website at www.pittsburghparking.com. Printed copies may also be obtained at the Authority main office located at 232 Boulevard of the Allies, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.

A mandatory pre-proposal meeting will be held at the Authority’s main office on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 10:00am EST.

Submitted proposals are required to be in the Authority’s possession, in the form of five (5) hard copies and one (1) electronic copy, clearly marked and sealed by 3:00 p.m. EST on Friday, March 29, 2019.

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

REQUEST FOR

QUALIFICATIONS (RFQ) FOR

Professional Architectural and Engineering Services

RFQ #600-19-19

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) hereby request proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):

Professional Architectural and Engineering Services

The documents will be available no later than March 4, 2019 and signed, sealed proposals will be accepted until 10:00 A.M., April 4, 2019 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street, 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

Parties or individuals interested may obtain information from:

Mr. Kim Detrick –

Director of Procurement/Chief Contracting Officer

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

100 Ross Street

2nd Floor, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-456-5116, Option 1

or by visiting the Business Opportunities section of www.hacp.org

A pre bid meeting will be held:

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Development & Modernization

200 Ross Street, 9th Floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

March 21, 2019

10:00 A.M.

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.

HACP’s has revised their website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download RFQ/IFB/RFPs documentation.

Caster D. Binion,

Executive Director

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.

INVITATION FOR BIDS

The URBAN REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY of Pittsburgh will receive bids from qualified contractors for remediation and demolition of two structures: a 2 story single family house located at 1717 Colwell Street, in the Uptown neighborhood of the City of Pittsburgh, and a 2 story single family house located at 7009 Frankstown Avenue, in the Homewood neighborhood of the City of Pittsburgh, and all work incidental thereto required to complete Scattered Sites Demolition and Site Clearance Contract No. 12, until 11:00 a.m. prevailing time on Wednesday, the 27th day of March, 2019, at its office, 11th floor, 200 Ross Street, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15219, at which time all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud in the Conference Room on the 11th floor.

Contract documents will be available after 1:00pm on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 in the Engineering and Construction Department, 11th Floor, 200 Ross Street, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15219, upon a non-refundable payment of TWENTY-FIVE ($25.00) DOLLARS made payable to the URA of Pittsburgh. CHECK OR MONEY ORDER ONLY. Contract documents will not be mailed.

A certified check or bank draft payable to the order of the Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh, negotiable U.S. Government Bonds (at par value), or a satisfactory bid bond, executed by the Bidder and an acceptable surety in a dollar amount equal to 5% of the total bid, shall be submitted. Each bid submittal must include the Bid, Non-collusion Affidavit of Prime Bidder, Bid Bond, Statement of Bidders Qualifications, and Certification of Minority and Women’s Participation with Exhibits.

Wages paid on this project shall not be less than the minimum wages determined by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry as set forth in the contract documents.

The Contractor will be required to comply with all applicable Equal Employment Opportunity requirements. The Contractor must assure that applicants and employees are not discriminated against based on race, color, religion, disability, ancestry, national origin, age or sexual preference, gender identity, gender expression, political and/or union affiliation.

The Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh requires that all bidders complete and submit Certification of Minority and Women’s Participation with Exhibits.

The Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any informality in the bidding.

Bids may be held by the Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh for a period not to exceed ninety (90) days from the date of opening of bids for the purpose of reviewing the bids prior to awarding the Contract.

URBAN REDEVELOPMENT

AUTHORITY OF PITTSBURGH

Robert Rubinstein

Executive Director

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP) FOR

RECORD STORAGE

MANAGEMENT FOR

BUSINESS RECORDS AND

COMPUTER MEDIA REBID

RFP #250-09-19-REBID

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) hereby request proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):

RECORD STORAGE

MANAGEMENT FOR BUSINESS RECORDS AND COMPUTER MEDIA REBID

RFP #250-09-19-REBID

The documents will be available no later than March 4, 2019 and signed, sealed proposals will be accepted until 11:00 a.m. on March 27, 2019 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

Parties or individuals interested in responding may download a copy of the Solicitation from the Business Opportunities page of www.HACP.org.

Questions or inquiries should be directed to:

Mr. Kim Detrick

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

100 Ross Street

2nd Floor, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-456-5116 Opt 1

A pre-submission meeting will be held:

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Dept.

100 Ross Street 2nd. Fl. Ste. 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15213

March 14, 2019

11:00 A.M.

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.

HACP’s has revised their website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFPs documentation.

Caster D. Binion, Executive Director

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.

PORT AUTHORITY OF

ALLEGHENY COUNTY

Electronic Proposals will be received online at the Port Authority of Allegheny County’s Ebusiness website (http://ebusiness.portauthority.org).

Proposals/bid submittals will be due 11:00 AM on March 27, 2019 and will be read at 11:15 AM., the same day, at Port Authority’s Heinz location (345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15222-2527), for the following:

Electronic Proposal – Ebusiness website

(http://ebusiness.portauthority.org)

B190208 Front End Loader

B190210 4 Wheel Drive Diesel Powered Work Trucks

B190211 115 LB. Steel Rail

B190212A Pantograph Carbon Collector Strips

B190214 Cisco Equipment & SmartNet Support

No bidder may withdraw a submitted Proposal for a period of 75 days after the scheduled time for opening of the sealed bids.

A Pre-Bid Conference will be held on each of the above items at 10:00am March 13, 2019 at Port Authority’s Heinz location (345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor, Pittsburgh, PA). Attendance at this meeting is not mandatory, but is strongly encouraged. Questions regarding any of the above bids will not be entertained by the Port Authority within five (5) business days of the scheduled bid opening.

These contracts may be subject to a financial assistance contract between Port Authority of Allegheny County and the United States Department of Transportation. The Contractor will be required to comply with all applicable Equal Employment Opportunity laws and regulations.

Contractor is responsible for expenses related to acquiring a performance bond and insurance where applicable. All items are to be FOB delivered unless otherwise specified. Costs for delivery, bond, and insurance shall be included in bidder’s proposal pricing.

Port Authority of Allegheny County hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in regard to any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprise will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.

The Board of Port Authority reserves the right to reject any or all bids.

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

INVITATION FOR BIDS (IFBs) FOR

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS

EXTERIOR DOORS AND

HARDWARE REPLACEMENTS –

REBID, AMP-04

HACP CONTRACT NO. 600-12-19-REBID

THE HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH will receive sealed bids for the Arlington Heights Exterior Doors and Hardware Replacements – REBID, AMP-04.

The construction work is estimated to begin in July of 2019.

Bid Documents will be available on or about Monday, March 4, 2019 and may be obtained from the Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh’s webpage, www.hacp.org. Bidders may register on the website and download the bid documents free of charge. Electronic versions of the Bid Documents, including bid forms, project manual, and drawings can be picked up in person, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at:

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

100 Ross Street, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Kim Detrick,

Director of Procurement

A Pre-Bid Conference and Site Visit will be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 9:00 a.m.:

Arlington Heights Exterior Doors and Hardware Replacements

3123 Cordell Place

Pittsburgh, PA 15210

A site visit will be conducted thereafter. Bidders shall come prepared to review all aspects of the construction site necessary to prepare a bid.

Bids will be received at:

HACP Procurement Department

100 Ross Street, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Attn: Kim Detrick,

Director of Procurement

until 2:00 p.m. April 9, 2019 at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud.

THE HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH reserves the right to waive any informality in, or reject any and all bids. No bid shall be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days subsequent to the opening of bids without the consent of the HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH.

The Contractor will be required to comply with all applicable Equal Employment Opportunity requirements for Federally Assisted Construction Contracts. The Contractor must ensure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of race, color, religion, sexual preference, handicap or national origin.

HACP has revised its website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFP documentation.

THE HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH STRONGLY ENCOURAGES CERTIFIED MINORITY-OWNED BUSINESS ENTERPRISES AND WOMAN-OWNED BUSINESS ENTERPRISES TO RESPOND TO THE SOLICITATION.

Additional information may be obtained by contacting Kim Detrick, Director of Procurement at (412) 456-5116 Opt 1.

Caster D. Binion,

Executive Director

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.

INVITATION TO BIDDERS

THE PITTSBURGH WATER AND SEWER AUTHORITY

ADVERTISEMENT

SEPARATE and SEALED BIDS for the following solicitation, will be received by the Office of Procurement, Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, 1200 Penn Ave., Second Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, until 2:00 PM Prevailing Time April 4, 2019.

INVITATIONS FOR BIDS (IFB) FOR THE

Aspinwall Treatment Plant

Powdered Activated Carbon System Improvements

PWSA PROJECT NO. 2017-322-101-2 – General/Mechanical

The Work to be performed under this Contract includes, but is not limited to, constructing the Work described below and all related appurtenances. The Work includes, but is not limited to, the following:

1. Demolition of the carbon premix tank and appurtenances.

2. Demolition of the existing carbon slurry pumping and dosing pipework including pumps, piping, valves, rotodip feeders, top-entry mixers, access hatches, concrete plinths, and miscellaneous demolition work.

3. Installation of 3 new top-entry mixers.

4. Installation of 3 rotary hose pumps and appurtenances.

5. Installation of a new dust collector.

6. Installation of piping and valves including electric actuators.

All bids must be submitted in accordance with the solicitation that can be obtained by sending an e-mail to procurement@pgh2o.com. There will be no charge for the solicitation, as it will be sent via e-mail. All questions relating to the solicitation itself shall be to Nicole Dickun, Procurement Manager, via e-mail: ndickun@pgh2o.com, no later than March 28, 2019.

A Mandatory Pre-Bid Meeting will be held on March 14, 2019, 11:00 a.m. prevailing Time at the Aspinwall Water Treatment Plant located at 686 Freeport Road, Pittsburgh, PA. The purpose of this meeting is to give an overview of the contract requirements and to allow Bidders to ask questions.

Bids must be accompanied by a Bid Bond in the amount of Ten Percent (10%) of the bid for the project under construction. Said Bond shall be duly and legally executed with a Surety or Trust Company which has complied with City Ordinances/Resolutions relating thereto. A Performance Bond and Labor and Material Bond in the amount of 100% of the contract value for each awarded project will be required after award.

The Contractor must assure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of their race, color, religion, sexual preference, sex, or national origin.

The bidders will be required to submit the package of certifications included with the contract documents relating to Equal Employment Opportunity.

The Authority reserves the right to withhold the award of the Contract for a period of 60 days after the opening of the bids.

The Authority reserves the right to reject any or all proposals, and to waive any informality or minor irregularity in any bid or bids. The Authority also retains the right to investigate the qualifications of bidders prior to any award and to award contracts only to contractors who, in the sole judgment of the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, are qualified and equipped to properly execute the specified work.

ROBERT A. WEIMAR,

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

THE PITTSBURGH WATER AND SEWER AUTHORITY

INVITATION TO BIDDERS

THE PITTSBURGH WATER AND SEWER AUTHORITY

ADVERTISEMENT

SEPARATE and SEALED BIDS for the following solicitation, will be received by the Office of Procurement, Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, 1200 Penn Ave., Second Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, until 2:00 PM Prevailing Time April 4, 2019.

INVITATIONS FOR BIDS (IFB) FOR THE

Aspinwall Treatment Plant

Powdered Activated Carbon System Improvements

PWSA PROJECT NO. 2017-322-101-3 – Electrical

The Work to be performed under this Contract includes, but is not limited to, constructing the Work described below and all related appurtenances. The Work includes, but is not limited to, the following:

1. Installation of control panels, electrical wiring and conduits.

2. Installation of new MCC.

3. Provide all related instrumentation and controls.

All bids must be submitted in accordance with the solicitation that can be obtained by sending an e-mail to procurement@pgh2o.com. There will be no charge for the solicitation, as it will be sent via e-mail. All questions relating to the solicitation itself shall be to Nicole Dickun, Procurement Manager, via e-mail: ndickun@pgh2o.com, no later than March 28, 2019.

A Mandatory Pre-Bid Meeting will be held on March 14, 2019, 11:00 a.m. prevailing Time at the Aspinwall Water Treatment Plant located at 686 Freeport Road, Pittsburgh, PA. The purpose of this meeting is to give an overview of the contract requirements and to allow Bidders to ask questions.

Bids must be accompanied by a Bid Bond in the amount of Ten Percent (10%) of the bid for the project under construction. Said Bond shall be duly and legally executed with a Surety or Trust Company which has complied with City Ordinances/Resolutions relating thereto. A Performance Bond and Labor and Material Bond in the amount of 100% of the contract value for each awarded project will be required after award.

The Contractor must assure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of their race, color, religion, sexual preference, sex, or national origin.

The bidders will be required to submit the package of certifications included with the contract documents relating to Equal Employment Opportunity.

The Authority reserves the right to withhold the award of the Contract for a period of 60 days after the opening of the bids.

The Authority reserves the right to reject any or all proposals, and to waive any informality or minor irregularity in any bid or bids. The Authority also retains the right to investigate the qualifications of bidders prior to any award and to award contracts only to contractors who, in the sole judgment of the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, are qualified and equipped to properly execute the specified work.

ROBERT A. WEIMAR,

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

THE PITTSBURGH WATER AND SEWER AUTHORITY

PORT AUTHORITY OF ALLEGHENY COUNTY

ADVERTISEMENT

Separate sealed Bids for the Work as listed hereinafter will be received at the Purchasing and Materials Management Department of Port Authority of Allegheny County (Authority) Heinz 57 Center, 345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, 15222-2527 until 1:30 p.m. on April 3, 2019 and will be publicly opened and read immediately thereafter at the same address. Each Bidder shall be solely responsible for assuring that its Bid is both received and time stamped by a representative of the Purchasing and Materials Management Department at or before the advertised time for submission of Bids. Bids received or time stamped in the Purchasing and Materials Management Department after the advertised time for the submission of Bids shall be non-responsive and therefore ineligible for Award.

Mt. Washington Tunnel South Portal Rail and Pavement Replacement

CONTRACT NO. LRT-19-04

The Work of this Project includes, but is not limited to, the furnishing of all labor, materials, equipment, tools, supervision and incidental items necessary to replace all rail, fasteners, strap guard, connection to existing rail, pavement markings, reinforced concrete pavement, earthwork and protection of rail and bus traffic.

Bid Documents will be available for public inspection and may be obtained on or after March 4, 2019 at Authority’s offices at the following address:

Port Authority of Allegheny County

Purchasing and Materials Management Department

Heinz 57 Center

345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15222-2527

Bid Documents are available for purchase as follows: Bid Documents are available in an electronic form on compact disk upon payment of ($15.00) per CD. Payment shall be by check or money order (NO CASH), payable to “Port Authority of Allegheny County.” No refunds of payment will be made. Upon request, Bid Documents can be mailed upon receipt of payment in full. Should the purchaser wish to have the Bid Documents delivered via special delivery, such as UPS or Federal Express, the purchaser shall provide its appropriate account numbers for such special delivery methods.

This Project may be funded, in part, by, and subject to certain requirements of, the County of Allegheny and/or the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

Authority, in compliance with 74 Pa.C.S. § 303, as may be amended, require that certified Diverse Businesses (“DBs”) have the maximum opportunity to participate in the performance of contracts and subcontracts for this Project. In this regard, all Bidders shall make good faith efforts in accordance with 74 Pa.C.S. § 303, to ensure that DBs have the maximum opportunity to compete for and perform contracts. Bidders shall also not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, creed, age, disability, national origin, sexual origin, gender identity or status as a parent in the award and performance of contracts for this Project. If aid is required to involve DBs in the Work, Bidders are to contact Authority’s Director of Employee Relations and OEO at (412) 566-5262.

The Bidder’s attention is directed to the following contacts for Bidder’s questions:

Procedural Questions Regarding Bidding:

Cynthia Denner – Authority

(412) 566-5117

E-mail: cdenner@portauthority.org

All other questions relating to the Bid Documents or written request for a Pre-Bid Site Tour must be submitted by mail or email to:

Port Authority of Allegheny County

Heinz 57 Center

345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15222-2527

Attn: Cynthia Denner

E-mail: cdenner@portauthority.org

In addition, the Bidder’s attention is directed to the following schedule of activities for preparation of its Bid:

9:00 a.m. Pre-Bid Conference

March 13, 2019 Port Authority of Allegheny County

Heinz 57 Center

Neil Holmes Board Room

345 Sixth Avenue, Fifth Floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15222-2527

Pre-Bid Site Tour (Mandatory)

[Immediately following the Pre-Bid Conference] – All

participants must provide and wear safety vests and

appropriate footwear. Transportation will be provided via

regularly scheduled light rail service. A Site Visit is

mandatory to view work area and condition of Authority

furnished strap guard. If unable to attend the Pre-Bid

Site Tour following the Pre-Bid Conference, a

request for the mandatory site tour should be made in

writing no later than March 24, 2019.

1:30 p.m. Bids Due

April 3, 2019 Purchasing and Materials Management Department

Authority reserves the right to reject any or all Bids

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

INVITATION FOR BIDS (IFB) FOR

FORD FLEET VEHICLE

MAINTENANCE

IFB#300-16-19

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) hereby request proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):

Ford Fleet Vehicle Maintenance

IFB#300-16-19

The documents will be available no later than March 4, 2019 and signed, sealed bids will be accepted until 10:00 A.M. on March 22, 2019 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, at which time they will be opened and read aloud.

Parties or individuals interested in responding may download a copy of the Solicitation from the Business Opportunities page of www.HACP.org.

Questions or inquires should be directed to:

Kim Detrick

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

100 Ross Street

2nd Floor, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-456-5116 Opt 1

A pre bid meeting will be held:

Housing Authority of

the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Dept.

100 Ross Street 2nd. Fl. Ste. 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

March 14, 2019

10:00 A.M.

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.

HACP’s has revised their website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFPs documentation.

Caster D. Binion, Executive Director

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.

INVITATION FOR BIDS

The URBAN REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY of Pittsburgh will receive bids from qualified contractors for two floors of interior office build-out at 412 (formerly 420) Boulevard of the Allies, and all work incidental thereto until 3:00 p.m. prevailing time on Friday, the 29th day of March 2019. Bids will be received at the URA office, 11th floor, 200 Ross Street, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15219, until 3:00 PM prevailing time, at which time all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud in the conference room on the 11th floor.

Contract documents will only be available on publicpurchase.com on Friday, March 1, 2019.

Contract documents will not be mailed.

A MANDATORY pre-bid meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 12 at 11:00 AM at the site

A certified check or bank draft payable to the order of the Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh, negotiable U.S. Government Bonds (at par value), or a satisfactory bid bond, executed by the Bidder and an acceptable surety in a dollar amount equal to 5% of the total bid, shall be submitted. Each bid submittal must include the Bid, Bid Bond, Statement of Bidders Qualifications, and Certification of Minority and Women’s Participation with Exhibits.

Wages paid on this project shall not be less than the minimum wages determined by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry as set forth in the contract documents.

The Contractor will be required to comply with all applicable Equal Employment Opportunity requirements. The Contractor must assure that applicants and employees are not discriminated against on the basis of race, color, religion, disability, ancestry, national origin, age or sexual preference, gender identity, gender expression, political and/or union affiliation.

The Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh requires that all bidders complete and submit Certification of Minority and Women’s Participation with Exhibits.

The Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any informality in the bidding.

Bids may be held by the Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh for a period not to exceed ninety (90) days from the date of opening of bids for the purpose of reviewing the bids prior to awarding the Contract.

URBAN REDEVELOPMENT

AUTHORITY OF PITTSBURGH

Robert Rubinstein

Executive Director

INVITATION TO BIDDERS

THE PITTSBURGH WATER AND SEWER AUTHORITY

ADVERTISEMENT

SEPARATE and SEALED BIDS for the following solicitation, will be received by the Office of Procurement, Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, 1200 Penn Ave., Second Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, until 2:00 PM Prevailing Time April 4, 2019.

INVITATIONS FOR BIDS (IFB) FOR THE

2019 URGENT SEWER REPAIR CONTRACT

PWSA PROJECT

NO. 2019-OPS-102-0

Work under the 2019 Urgent Sewer Repair Contract includes the urgent repair or rehabilitation of the PWSA’s public sewer system including storm, sewer and combined sewer facilities as required or directed.

All bids must be submitted in accordance with the solicitation that can be obtained by sending an e-mail to procurement@pgh2o.com. There will be no charge for the solicitation, as it will be sent via e-mail. All questions relating to the solicitation itself shall be to Nicole Dickun, Procurement Manager, via e-mail: ndickun@pgh2o.com, no later than March 28, 2019.

A Mandatory Pre-Bid Meeting will be held on March 13, 2019, 10:00 a.m. prevailing Time in the Authority’s conference room located at 1200 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh, PA. The purpose of this meeting is to give an overview of the contract requirements and to allow Bidders to ask questions.

Bids must be accompanied by a Bid Bond in the amount of Ten Percent (10%) of the bid for the project under construction. Said Bond shall be duly and legally executed with a Surety or Trust Company which has complied with City Ordinances/Resolutions relating thereto. A Performance Bond and Labor and Material Bond in the amount of 100% of the contract value for each awarded project will be required after award.

The Contractor must assure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of their race, color, religion, sexual preference, sex, or national origin.

The bidders will be required to submit the package of certifications included with the contract documents relating to Equal Employment Opportunity.

The Authority reserves the right to withhold the award of the Contract for a period of 60 days after the opening of the bids.

The Authority reserves the right to reject any or all proposals, and to waive any informality or minor irregularity in any bid or bids. The Authority also retains the right to investigate the qualifications of bidders prior to any award and to award contracts only to contractors who, in the sole judgment of the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, are qualified and equipped to properly execute the specified work.

ROBERT A. WEIMAR,

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

THE PITTSBURGH WATER AND SEWER AUTHORITY

INVITATION TO BIDDERS

THE PITTSBURGH WATER AND SEWER AUTHORITY

ADVERTISEMENT

SEPARATE and SEALED BIDS for the following solicitation, will be received by the Office of Procurement, Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, 1200 Penn Ave., Second Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, until 2:00 PM Prevailing Time April 4, 2019.

INVITATIONS FOR BIDS (IFB) FOR THE

2019 URGENT WATER REPAIR CONTRACT

PWSA PROJECT NO. 2019-OPS-103-0

Work of the contract includes the urgent repair or rehabilitation of the PWSA public water system including water mains, valves, service connections, and hydrants as required or directed.

All bids must be submitted in accordance with the solicitation that can be obtained by sending an e-mail to procurement@pgh2o.com. There will be no charge for the solicitation, as it will be sent via e-mail. All questions relating to the solicitation itself shall be to Nicole Dickun, Procurement Manager, via e-mail: ndickun@pgh2o.com, no later than March 28, 2019.

A Mandatory Pre-Bid Meeting will be held on March 13, 2019, 10:00 a.m. prevailing Time in the Authority’s conference room located at 1200 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh, PA. The purpose of this meeting is to give an overview of the contract requirements and to allow Bidders to ask questions.

Bids must be accompanied by a Bid Bond in the amount of Ten Percent (10%) of the bid for the project under construction. Said Bond shall be duly and legally executed with a Surety or Trust Company which has complied with City Ordinances/Resolutions relating thereto. A Performance Bond and Labor and Material Bond in the amount of 100% of the contract value for each awarded project will be required after award.

The Contractor must assure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of their race, color, religion, sexual preference, sex, or national origin.

The bidders will be required to submit the package of certifications included with the contract documents relating to Equal Employment Opportunity.

The Authority reserves the right to withhold the award of the Contract for a period of 60 days after the opening of the bids.

The Authority reserves the right to reject any or all proposals, and to waive any informality or minor irregularity in any bid or bids. The Authority also retains the right to investigate the qualifications of bidders prior to any award and to award contracts only to contractors who, in the sole judgment of the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, are qualified and equipped to properly execute the specified work.

ROBERT A. WEIMAR,

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

THE PITTSBURGH WATER AND SEWER AUTHORITY

INVITATION TO BIDDERS

THE PITTSBURGH WATER AND SEWER AUTHORITY

ADVERTISEMENT

SEPARATE and SEALED BIDS for the following solicitation, will be received by the Office of Procurement, Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, 1200 Penn Ave., Second Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, until 2:00 PM Prevailing Time April 4, 2019.

INVITATIONS FOR BIDS (IFB) FOR THE

WATERLINE REPAIR PROJECT – FORT DUQUESNE BRIDGE

PWSA PROJECT

NO. 2017-325-100-0

Work of the contract includes the urgent repair or rehabilitation of the PWSA public water system including water mains, valves, service connections, and hydrants as required or directed.

All bids must be submitted in accordance with the solicitation that can be obtained by sending an e-mail to procurement@pgh2o.com. There will be no charge for the solicitation, as it will be sent via e-mail. All questions relating to the solicitation itself shall be to Nicole Dickun, Procurement Manager, via e-mail: ndickun@pgh2o.com, no later than March 28, 2019.

A Mandatory Pre-Bid Meeting will be held on March 12, 2019, 10:00 a.m. prevailing Time in the Authority’s conference room located at 1200 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh, PA. The purpose of this meeting is to give an overview of the contract requirements and to allow Bidders to ask questions.

Bids must be accompanied by a Bid Bond in the amount of Ten Percent (10%) of the bid for the project under construction. Said Bond shall be duly and legally executed with a Surety or Trust Company which has complied with City Ordinances/Resolutions relating thereto. A Performance Bond and Labor and Material Bond in the amount of 100% of the contract value for each awarded project will be required after award.

The Contractor must assure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of their race, color, religion, sexual preference, sex, or national origin.

The bidders will be required to submit the package of certifications included with the contract documents relating to Equal Employment Opportunity.

The Authority reserves the right to withhold the award of the Contract for a period of 60 days after the opening of the bids.

The Authority reserves the right to reject any or all proposals, and to waive any informality or minor irregularity in any bid or bids. The Authority also retains the right to investigate the qualifications of bidders prior to any award and to award contracts only to contractors who, in the sole judgment of the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, are qualified and equipped to properly execute the specified work.

ROBERT A. WEIMAR,

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

THE PITTSBURGH WATER AND SEWER AUTHORITY

CITY OF PITTSBURGH

DEPARTMENT OF MOBILITY AND INFRASTRUCTURE

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA

REQUEST FOR PRELIMINARY DESIGN, FINAL DESIGN,

SERVICES DURING

CONSTRUCTION AND

MISCELLANEOUS SERVICES FOR UNFORESEEN WORK

STATEMENTS OF INTEREST (SOI)

The Office of the Director of the DEPARTMENT OF MOBILITY AND INFRASTRUCTURE OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH will receive Statements of Interest from experienced firms for Professional Engineering Services, until 4:00 p.m., on March 22, 2019, for the following:

PRELIMINARY ENGINEERING, FINAL DESIGN, SERVICES

DURING CONSTRUCTION AND MISCELLANEOUS SERVICES

FOR UNFORESEEN WORK

FOR THE

SWINBURNE BRIDGE REPLACEMENT PROJECT

CITY OF PITTSBURGH,

ALLEGHENY COUNTY

DMI PROJECT NO. 190127

MPMS NO. 27747

The Swinburne Bridge carries Frazier Street over Saline Street, a residential neighborhood, and two active CSXT railroad tracks, in the City of Pittsburgh’s Four Mile Run, South Oakland and Greenfield Neighborhoods. This is a bridge replacement project, and the replacement structure will be wider to accommodate one additional lane. Improvements to the existing alignment are to be investigated. An alternatives analysis will be needed to compare project alternatives to the project purpose and need, environmental features, and other constraints. The alternatives analysis should compare, at a minimum, different structure types and their associated impacts.

A full description of services and general requirements for submissions can be found on PennDOT’s ECMS web site: http://www.dot14.state.pa.us/ECMS/

GO TO SOLICITATIONS – CONSULTANTS –

ADVERTISEMENTS – SWINBURNE BRIDGE REPLACEMENT

OR

L00217

All candidates must be a current registered Business Partner with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and must read and acknowledge “General Consultant Candidate Requirements and Information for City of Pittsburgh Sponsored Federally Funded Transportation Projects” by including a statement in the Statement of Interest. See Advertisement on ECMS.

Consultant teams must comply with Section 177A.02 Equal Employment Opportunity Practice and Goals of the City of Pittsburgh, Code of Ordinances.

The City will be using the modified consultant selection process for securing the professional services.

The anticipated Notice to Proceed date is September 1, 2019.

All questions and answers are required to go through ECMS’s “Questions and Responses” Forum.

