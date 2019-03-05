Students from 17 school districts learn about Black History at Feb. 25 event

Last year, Stop the Violence Pittsburgh Founder William Marshall held a student essay contest for Black History Month, and the response was so positive that this year he thought he’d do something a little bigger—so he held an event at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall in Oakland.

And it’s a good thing he held it there, because hundreds of high school students from 17 different school districts attended.

“After last year, we wanted to do something more broadly educational,” said Marshall about the Feb. 25 event. “So we brought in instructors to give presentations and perspectives the students may not have experienced.”

One of those perspectives—commented on by more than one presenter—was a reminder that in August, it will have been 400 years since the first captive Africans were brought to what is now the United States of America. “African American 400” events will be held throughout the year across the country.

As Community College of Allegheny County History Professor Rashid Sundiata noted in his talk, what is now the United States was built with the free labor of captive Africans. They were here 157 years before Thomas Jefferson wrote the Declaration of Independence, and 246 years before the end of the Civil War that won their descendants’ independence.

“There would be no ‘here,’ if we were not here,” he said.

And once here, Blacks built the country and culture in every field of endeavor: science, engineering, medicine and the arts, as noted by several of the hosts and instructors.

Nelson Harrison, a 2019 New Pittsburgh Courier Men of Excellence awardee, gave an entertaining presentation on the evolution of Black music from its beginnings in work songs and syncopated dance through rural blues, big bands, be-bop, gospel, rock n’ roll, bossa nova, to R&B, rap and house music. Along the way, it even influenced classical composers like Ravel, Debussy and Gershwin, to the point where there is no element of modern music that hasn’t been touched by those African roots.

It even influenced a presentation by Aerion Abney, who, along with McKeesport mayoral candidate Fawn Walker-Montgomery and Pittsburgh Public Schools CTE Director Angela Mike, served as event hosts.

Abney, who was a Democratic state House District candidate in 2018, urged students heading to college to join Black Greek Letter organizations—formed initially because Blacks were barred from joining traditional fraternities and sororities. He spoke of their camaraderie and their dedication to service. He then asked if anyone had seen the movie, “Stomp the Yard,” before introducing a step team from Phi Beta Sigma that left the students with a rousing presentation before they departed.

“I think B.’s (Marshall) done a great job here and I always support his events,” said Abney, himself a member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc, one of the “Divine Nine” historically-Black fraternities and sororities. “It’s important to give these students this information because some of this history they don’t know—and it’s their history.”

