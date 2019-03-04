Business
No cash accepted for tickets, concessions at Atlanta stadium

2 hours ago

The sun sets behind Mercedes-Benz Stadium ahead of Sunday’s NFL Super Bowl 53 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots in Atlanta, Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

ATLANTA (AP) — Mercedes-Benz Stadium is moving away from cash transactions for all events, including Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United games.

The move to full cashless purchases begins with the MLS Atlanta United game against Cincinnati on Friday.

All ticket purchases, concessions and merchandise must be purchased with credit cards or mobile payment. As an option, fans can use cash to purchase debit cards at new ATM machines and use the debit cards for purchases.

The stadium is the nation’s first professional facility to become completely cash-free.

Steve Cannon, CEO of Falcons and Atlanta United owner Arthur Blank’s AMB Group, says the new system of purchases will be faster and more cost efficient. The stadium’s “fan friendly” prices on some items will be reduced by 50 cents, with hot dogs $1.50 instead of $2.

