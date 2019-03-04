East Liberty nonprofit Youth Enrichment Services named 2019 Champion in Action

The New Pittsburgh Courier has learned that Youth Enrichment Services (YES), a nonprofit providing socially and economically at-risk youth the opportunity to achieve success through participation in mentorship, education and enrichment programs, has been named a 2019 Champion in Action in the category of Youth Leadership. The award, announced jointly by Citizens Bank, WPXI-TV, Trib Total Media and Pittsburgh Cares, includes $35,000 in unrestricted funding as well as promotional and volunteer support for the organization’s outstanding work, according to a release.

Youth Enrichment Services (YES) provides empowerment, experiential opportunities, academic enrichment and summer employment as positive pathways to future success. YES partners with local organizations to create synergy and generates transformative stories, national accolades and positive research outcomes.

Champions in Action is part of Citizens Helping Citizens Strengthen Communities, the bank’s program designed to enhance quality of life and economic vitality in local communities. In partnership with WPXI-TV, Trib Total Media and Pittsburgh Cares, the program provides support for nonprofit organizations to recognize their contributions to communities throughout the Pittsburgh region.

“Youth Enrichment Services enables young people to become leaders among their peers and within their schools, homes and communities,” said Mark Latterner, Pittsburgh Market President, Citizens Bank, in a release. “They are a true Champion in Action, using community-centered programming and partnerships to provide youth with enrichment opportunities that help them reach their potential.”

“WPXI is pleased to recognize Youth Enrichment Services as our Champion in Action for Youth Leadership,” said Kevin Hayes, General Manager of WPXI-TV, in a release. “YES demonstrates a passion for helping young people recognize their goals and dreams.”

“Trib Total Media recognizes the power of the mentorship provided to young people in the Pittsburgh region by Youth Enrichment Services,” said Jennifer Bertetto, Trib Total Media President and CEO, in a release. “YES paints a bright future for youth by creating successful, empowered and confident leaders.”

To date, the Champions in Action program has awarded 332 nonprofits across the bank’s footprint and more than $9 million in contributions and promotional support. In the Pittsburgh region, 44 nonprofits have been honored as Champions in Action, receiving more than $1.2 million.

“YES makes a daily commitment to improving the lives of citizens throughout our region,” said Dr. Dennis F. Jones, Executive Director, Youth Enrichment Services, in a release. “We could not be more pleased with the Champions in Action award and we plan to use it as continuing validation of the value we bring to our children and families.”

As a Champion in Action, Youth Enrichment Services will receive: A $35,000 contribution in unrestricted funds from Citizens Bank; Public relations support including media coverage from WPXI-TV, and Trib Total Media, including public service announcements and television profiles; Volunteer support from Citizens Bank, WPXI-TV, Trib Total Media colleagues, and from Pittsburgh Cares at the nonprofit’s events; Promotional support highlighting the Champion in Action in Citizens Bank branches; and exposure on the Citizens Bank, WPXI-TV and Trib Total Media websites.

