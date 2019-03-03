Pittsburgh council candidate Quincy Kofi Swatson won’t face charges over non-consensual sex allegation

A candidate for Pittsburgh City Council who was accused of assaulting a woman and having non-consensual sex with her released a statement late Tuesday indicating that the district attorney has concluded an investigation and won’t be pursuing charges against him.

A spokesman for the Allegheny County District Attorney’s office said the office investigated the allegation and did not find evidence to meet the burden of proof needed to prosecute any criminal charges against council hopeful Quincy Kofi Swatson.

The allegation against Swatson appeared in a September court document in which the woman applied for a temporary protection-from-abuse [PFA] order; the judge granted the temporary PFA. PubicSource does not name victims of alleged abuse.

Swatson, a North Side native who is running for the District 1 city council seat, said in a statement emailed at 11:42 p.m. Tuesday that the district attorney’s office spent three months investigating the woman’s claims and has “enough evidence to not pursue charges against” him. The statement, released by Swatson’s campaign, said he had “cooperated fully with authorities” and gave investigators interviews, DNA samples and access to text messages. The statement quotes Swatson’s attorney Blaine Jones.

“We have been adamant about the dishonest nature of these allegations and [their] suspicious timing,” Jones said. “My client, Quincy Swatson, has been innocent from the start.”