Field Negro: Call the Drop Squad

Wednesday, in Washington, Michael Cohen told America what every Black person in America already knew: Donald trump is a racist. Of course, as is to be expected, an old White republican man in congress jumped to trump’s defense. How did he do it? By embarrassingly parading a house Negro to congress as a silent prop and declaring that she is one of trump’s Black friends. (That old White man himself who side tracked the hearings Wednesday to declare that he himself is not a racist, might himself have some explaining to do.)

Now I don’t know Lynne Patton personally, but if I did, I would try to hide her from the Drop Squad , because I suspect that they are looking for her at this point. She is the worst kind of Negro. One who would sell out her people and sell her soul for a few dollars and a job.

“Patton, a former party planner for the Trump Organization and old friend of Cohen’s who now oversees public housing in New York and New Jersey for the Department of Housing and Urban Development, stood silently as Representative Mark Meadows pointed to her, a Black woman:

“Lynne Patton says she would not work for a man who is racist,” the Congressman said, after Cohen had referred to Trump in his prepared remarks as a racist. “She disagrees with you.”

“She says as a daughter of a man born in Birmingham, Ala., that there is no way that she would work for an individual who was a racist,” said Meadows. “How do you reconcile the two of those?” ‘

This was sad and pathetic. As is always the case, the narrative goes something like this: How can he be a racist? He has a Black friend.

Anyway, I watched some of the committee hearings today, and everything Michael Cohen said just confirms what I already knew. The only people who are living in a world of delusion when it comes to what Michael Cohen was saying are the trump sycophants who will believe everything and anything that Mr. trump says. Forgetting, of course, that he has already lied to us over eight thousand times.

“”d like to say directly to the president: We honor our veterans — even in the rain. We tell the truth even when it doesn’t aggrandize you. You respect the law and our incredible law enforcement agents. You don’t villainize them.

You don’t disparage generals, Gold Star families, prisoners of war and other heroes who had the courage to fight for this country. You don’t attack the media and those who question what you don’t like or what you don’t want them to say and you take responsibility for your own dirty deeds.

You don’t use your power of your bully pulpit to destroy the credibility of those who speak out against you. You don’t separate families from one another or demonize those looking to American for a better life. You don’t vilify people based on the god they pray to and you don’t cuddle up to our adversaries at the expense of our allies. And finally you don’t shut down the government before Christmas and New Year’s just to simply appease your base.

This behavior is churlish, it denigrates the office of the president and it’s un-American and it’s not you.”‘

The last part of that statement above is the only thing that Cohen said today that I disagree with.