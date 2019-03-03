Center for Urban Biblical Ministry Alumni Annual Brunch and Fundraiser

The Center for Urban Biblical Ministry (CUBM) Alumni at Geneva College met at the Comfort Inn in Penn Hills on Jan. 19 for their annual Brunch and Fundraiser. The collaborative mission, which began 25 years, ago brings a unique Christian-centered, biblically-directed college degree initiative to Pittsburgh ministers and those interested in being equipped for faithful and fruitful service to God and community.

The program included presentations from state Representative Austin Davis and Wilkinsburg Mayor Marita Garrett. CUBM Alumni President, Rev. Beverly Jackson, greeted those in attendance and congratulated the 2019 graduates.

“Still Standing, Walking By Faith” was the theme emphasized by Keynote Speaker, Apostle R. Christopher Bell, Senior Pastor of Living Way Christian Fellowship Church in Pittsburgh. Pastor Earlene Coleman of Bethlehem Baptist Church in McKeesport served as Mistress of Ceremonies.

