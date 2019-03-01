Morris Brown College names Dr. Kevin James as interim president

The Morris Brown College Board of Trustees announced today it has appointed Dr. Kevin James as Interim President, effective March 1.

“I am honored to have been selected by the board to serve at the helm of Georgia’s oldest HBCU founded by Black people,” said James. “I look forward to working with the board of trustees, alumni, staff, and other shareholders to resurrect this historic college back to prominence. My first order of business is working to obtain accreditation, ensure financial stability, build a strong relationship with alumni, and enrollment growth.”

In his nearly 20-year career as a higher education administrator, executive business leader, and motivational speaker, James is committed to improving his community through education and empowerment. He has served in various senior-level administrative roles within colleges across the Carolinas and Georgia and civic organizations, most recently serving as Interim CEO of the 100 Black Men of America, Inc. In this, he oversaw the day-to-day operations, strategic planning, and external relations for the non-profit organization of 10,000+ members who volunteer through a host of mentorship and community service initiatives across the country and internationally.

Bishop Reginald Jackson, Chairman of the Morris Brown College Board of Trustees, welcomed James’s appointment. “We needed a leader who holds not only outstanding values and a passion for helping sustain HBCUs, but one who has vast experience in higher education, the accreditation process, and fundraising to take Morris Brown College to the next level,” Jackson said. “After an exhaustive search, we found these qualities in Dr. Kevin James. He has served in various leadership capacities with enthusiasm, and I am confident that he will play the key role to resurrect Morris Brown College.”

A native of Columbia, S.C., James attended South Carolina State University and earned his bachelor’s degree in Communication Disorders and Social Sciences from Winthrop University; a master’s degree in Business Management, Leadership, and Organizational Effectiveness from Troy State University; and a Doctor of Education degree in Higher Education Leadership from Nova Southeastern University. He is also a graduate of the Higher Education Institute at Harvard University.

(This article was originally published on atlantadailyworld.com)

