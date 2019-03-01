111th Founders Day Celebration (Debbie’s Lifestyles Photos Feb. 27)

This year the women of Alpha Alpha Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated, celebrated 111 years of history of their sorority and service to all mankind. Their 2019 theme, “Foundations of Sisterhood Through Hope, Faith and Excellence,” served to capture their legacy and work in the Pittsburgh community and across the globe.

The weekend of Feb. 15 was a special one for the ladies of Alpha Kappa Alpha. They were honored to be joined by their Great Lakes Regional Director, Carrie J. Clark from Detroit. Clark joined the group on Friday for a night out at the Duquesne University Rotunda. On Saturday, Feb. 16, a rededication service was held for AKAs only prior to the centerpiece of the weekend, The Founders Day Luncheon at the Doubletree by Hilton in Monroeville.

During that Founders Day Luncheon yours truly received the 2019 Community Excellence Award. The award was presented by Bonita Pannell, Founders Day co-chairperson, Dr. Rhonda Taliaferro, Chapter President and Toni Kendrick, Founders Day chairman and the 28th Great Lakes Regional Director. I said that I was honored to receive such a prestigious award from the ladies of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.

Also on the day the 2019 LaRue Fredrick Undergraduate Achievement Award was presented to: Tiana Fleming-Hogan—Duquesne University, Alexis Scott—Duquesne University and Alexis Walker —Robert Morris University. Each young lady received $2,000.

With Lynne Hayes-Freeland as mistress of ceremonies guests enjoyed a delightful lunch and a brief skit performed by a group of undergraduates that told the story of the founders of the AKA Sorority. Martha Hunt served as honorary chairperson and the Alpha Alpha Omega Chapter was honored to be joined by one of their most senior members, Alma Burgess, and one of the most recent members, Tyler Nicole Pannell.

