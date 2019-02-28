Black faces, Black minds—nothing new (Feb. 27)

Across America, Black faces have become front-page news. Yes, the entire media saturated the country with the story that two of the top politicians in the state of Virginia at a stage in their lives had been portrayed in blackface. I was in the neighborhood grocery store and there were some shoppers who acted as if it was the worst thing to ever happen in this country.

I said to them, “Do you recall when we were in the theatre and the movie would be turned off and White men with Black faces would appear (Amos & Andy) and the audience, 95 percent colored, would laugh and even clap?”

I get upset with the media for over-focusing on situations that may be more sensational but not that important. I also get upset with American Black people who continue to over-focus on critical issues that are national conditions that we cannot change instead of local issues that we could change. However, I would conclude, a story about governmental bodies who spend untold sums of money and deny Blacks their fair share as a story about an extremely critical issue.

We as Black people have been subjected to the over-exposure of the negativism of Black faces and Black minds. What do I mean?

Persons with Black faces and Black minds rob, burglarize, shoot and sell drugs to other Blacks.

In 1989, the most over-qualified person to ever run for the mayor of Pittsburgh was a Black attorney, Byrd R. Brown, and his defeat was the result of five dyed-in-the-wool Black persons…yes, people with Black faces and Black minds.

(Louis “Hop” Kendrick is a contributor to the New Pittsburgh Courier.)

