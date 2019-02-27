Oprah-backed Weight Watchers tumbles on profit warning

0 reads Leave a comment
Weight Watchers International’s stock tumbled more than 30 percent in after-hours trading Tuesday. If that carries over into regular-session trading Wednesday, it would translate to a paper loss of about $50 million for Winfrey.
The New York-based weight-loss program operator says it now expects to earn between $1.25 and $1.50 a share this year. Analysts polled by FactSet had been expecting $3.38 a share.
CEO Mindy Grossman says the company hopes to pull in more subscribers this spring, with Winfrey playing a central role in its upcoming TV and digital marketing campaign.
