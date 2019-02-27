Legal Notices 2-27-19

Fictitious Name

Registration

Jay Arthur Gilmer, Esq., 5700 Bunkerhill Street, Apartment 2207, Pittsburgh, PA 15206. Notice is hereby given pursuant to the provisions of the Fictitious Names Act of Pennsylvania that an application for registration of a fictitious name was filed with the Department of State of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, for the conduct of a business under the fictitious name of TRAC Services for Families, with its principal office or place of business at 307 Fourth Avenue, Suite 310, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. The names and addresses of all persons who are parties to the registration are: Three Rivers Adoption Council, 220 Grant Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

NOTICE OF TRUST

ADMINISTRATION

The Trustee named below gives notice of the death of SARA J. MUNGER, late of Borough of Whitehall, Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, who died on January 4, 2019. During her lifetime, the said Decedent established the S. J. Munger Revocable Trust by that certain trust agreement dated March 5, 2004 and as the same was amended and restated by that certain First Amendment and Restatement of Revocable Trust Agreement of Sara J. Munger dated November 29, 2011, of which Edward James Ruane, Sr. is the trustee. The Trustee requests all persons having claims against the Decedent to make known the same in writing to him or his attorney, and all persons indebted to the Decedent to make payment to him without delay: Edward James Ruane, Sr., Trustee, 441 Saratoga Drive, Pittsburgh, Pa 15236 or to: Todd A. Fuller, Atty., Brenlove & Fuller, LLC, 401 Washington Avenue, Bridgeville, PA 15017

PUBLIC NOTICE

ALLEGHENY COUNTY

ANNUAL ACTION PLAN FY 2019

Notice is hereby given that Allegheny County, Pennsylvania will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 10:00 AM, in the Allegheny County Economic Development (ACED) 9th floor Conference Room located at One Chatham Center, Suite 900, 112 Washington Place, Pittsburgh, PA 15219 regarding the County’s Annual Action Plan for FY 2019. One Chatham Center and the ACED 9th Floor Conference Room are accessible to persons with physical disabilities. If special arrangements, including physical accommodations or limited English proficiency (LEP) accommodations, need to be made in order for citizens to participate in the public hearing, please call Mr. Bud Schubel, Manager of Operations, at (412) 350-1044 to make those arrangements.

Allegheny County is undertaking the development of an Annual Action Plan, as required by the U. S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, to determine the types of projects that will benefit County residents. Part of the Annual Action Plan planning process involves outreach to citizens for input on housing, economic development, and community development needs across the County. Citizen comments are important and will help to determine housing, economic development, and community development needs for FY 2019.

The purpose of this public hearing is to accept citizen comments for the use of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), HOME Investment Partnerships Program (HOME), and Emergency Solutions Grants (ESG) funds. Allegheny County anticipates receiving Federal funds for these programs from the U. S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

All interested citizens are encouraged to attend this public hearing as they will be given the opportunity to present oral or written testimony concerning the Annual Action Plan for FY 2019. Written comments may also be addressed to Mr. Bud Schubel, Manager of Operations, One Chatham Center, Suite 900, 112 Washington Place, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, or by email at howard.schubel@alleghenycounty.us. Oral comments may be made by calling (412) 350-1044.

All comments must be received at the ACED Office, One Chatham Center, Suite 900, 112 Washington Place, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, no later 4:00 PM on March 27, 2019.

Bud Schubel

ACED, Manager of Operations

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS

ALLEGHENY COUNTY

SANITARY AUTHORITY

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Allegheny County Sanitary Authority (ALCOSAN) is accepting Letters of Interest and Statements of Qualifications from Professional Engineering Firms who wish to be considered for the following:

Retained Consulting Engineer

The obligations and duties of the Retained Consulting Engineer include Preparing and filing an annual report in compliance with trust indentures and state law, attending monthly Board of Directors meetings, perform periodic inspections of facilities for regulatory compliance, participate in the preparation of operating and capital budgets and provide other services that may be requested on an as-needed basis that may arise during the term of service. These may include design services and construction management services for capital projects that typically have a construction cost less than $500,000.00. Other services may include user rate studies, assisting in securing capital funds, and evaluation of process performance or new technologies. The term of the service is three years. Two additional Option Years may be exercised at the discretion of the Authority.

The Retained Consulting Engineer is not precluded from proposing on future separate engineering design or construction management services opportunities for large capital improvement projects as a lead firm or as a sub-consultant.

Interested firms shall submit eight (8) bound paper copies and one electronic copy (CD or memory stick) in a sealed envelope plainly marked:

Statement of Qualifications for

Retained Engineering Services

Allegheny County

Sanitary Authority

3300 Preble Avenue

Pittsburgh, PA 15233

Attention: Suzanne Thomas

An Informational Meeting will be held at 10:00 a.m., March 13, 2019, in the ALCOSAN Auditorium at 3300 Preble Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15233 to present and clarify the goals and purpose of the Request for Qualifications. All questions should be submitted, in writing no later than 2:00 PM March 28, 2019, to Suzanne Thomas at Suzanne.thomas@alcosan.org.

ALCOSAN intends to award the services to one lead firm to perform all services. All submittals must be received no later than 2:00 PM on April 5, 2019 at the ALCOSAN Contracts Department. Please allow time to process through security. If the documents are sent via courier, it is Consultant’s responsibility to ensure the documents have been received. Late submittals will not be considered and will be returned unopened. Additional information and instructions may be obtained by visiting: http://www.alcosan.org/BusinessOpportunities/RFQsRFPs/tabid/182/Default.aspx

ALCOSAN encourages businesses owned and operated by minorities, disadvantaged and women’s business enterprises to submit qualification statements or to participate as subcontractors or suppliers to the selected Firm. The Firm selected shall be required to utilize minority, disadvantaged, and women’s business enterprises to the fullest extent possible. The goals of the ALCOSAN’s Minority and Women Business Policy are listed on the ALCOSAN website at www.alcosan.org.

Kimberly Kennedy PE

Director of Engineering

and Construction

NOTICE OF PROPOSED CLASS ACTION SETTLEMENT

The Court of Common Pleas of Allegheny County, Pennsylvania

To: All individuals who were residents at Oak Hill Apartments on January 1, 2013, whose Public Housing “flat rents” were increased on that date.

Notice is hereby given that the Court has preliminarily approved a Settlement Agreement in the case of Lewis et al v. Corcoran Jennison Management Co. et al., Civil Action No. GD-15-022336.

The lawsuit alleges that the owners and management of Oak Hill Apartments improperly increased the “flat rents” at Oak Hill on January 1, 2013 and that tenants affected by this were over-charged rent as a result. Under the Settlement Agreement, Class Members will be entitled to claim payment from a Settlement Fund. The amount of the payment will be based on a percentage of the rent s/he allegedly overpaid, based on records produced in the litigation. A copy of the Settlement Agreement is available on the Court’s website. The Court will conduct a hearing on whether to grant final approval of the Settlement on April 15, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. in Courtroom 815, City-County Building, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Any Class Member who believes the Settlement is not fair, reasonable and adequate may object to the Settlement and testify at the fairness hearing if they mail their written objection and notice of intention to testify on or before March 22, 2019:

CLASS COUNSEL

Kevin Quisenberry, Esquire

Community Justice Project

100 Fifth Avenue, Suite 900

Pittsburgh, PA 15222

(412) 434-5814

Any questions about the Settlement should be directed to Class Counsel.

This notice was approved by Court, Hon. Robert J. Colville presiding.

