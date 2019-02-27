Have environmentalists lost their battle to thwart the petrochemical industry in Southwest PA?

Construction of Shell’s ethane cracker plant in Beaver County is in full swing. The 97-mile Falcon pipeline has obtained the state permits it needs to feed ethane to the plant. And the state recently announced that Pennsylvania’s fracking wells produced more than ever before in 2017.

These accomplishments all appear to be stepping stones toward cementing Southwestern Pennsylvania and the state at large as the next hub for the natural gas and petrochemical industry.

With this in mind, PublicSource interviewed a Shell representative along with seven other people who have different perspectives on the future of our region’s environment and industry.

We asked: Have the environmental groups achieved anything in their opposition? Has the state fulfilled its responsibilities to guard our air and water? And, has the gas and petrochemical industry become too powerful in Pennsylvania or are they heading for financial hardship?

