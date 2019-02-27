Employment Opportunities 2-27-19

QA Automation

Engineer III

Proofpoint, Inc. has an opening in Pittsburgh, PA: QA Automation Engineer III (Req #9BU0801): Analyze product requirements & develop test plans & test cases. Mail resume to Proofpoint, Attn.: Julianna Ortiz, 892 Ross Dr., Sunnyvale, CA 94089. Must include Req # to be considered.

UI Engineer

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.’s Pittsburgh, PA, office seeks a UI Engineer to architect, design, engineer, and implement key front-end components of AEO’s platform, including the application tier and the browser. Send CV with cover letter, references, and salary requirements to: American Eagle Outfitters, Inc., Attn: Sarah Lauterbach, Re: UI Engineer, 77 Hot Metal Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15203.

Senior Database

Administrator

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.’s Pittsburgh, PA, office seeks Senior Database Administrator to provide database administration services for a growing Omni-channel retail business using diverse database technologies to streamline code development life cycle. Send CV w/cover letter, references, & salary requirements to: American Eagle Outfitters, Inc., Attn: Sarah Lauterbach, Re: Senior Database Administrator, 77 Hot Metal Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15203.

Manager – Transit Analysis

Port Authority is seeking a Manager – Transit Analysis to manage the procedures surrounding the collection, analysis and interpretation of data from various sources as it relates to providing transit services to the public and planning for future changes to those services. Manages the Planning Analyst and their performance. Advises Director of Planning on the evaluation of transit services and opportunities for continued growth and innovation with regard to Authority goals and objectives.

Essential Functions:

•Coordinates and oversees the collection, analysis and interpretation of data from various sources. Ensures integrity and accuracy; researches causes of inconsistencies and anomalies and makes recommendations to resolve.

•Develops policies and procedures that maximize transparency and timeliness of public-facing, transit-related data while simultaneously decreasing staff time spent responding to individual requests for data.

•Works collaboratively within Planning and with various departments and other agencies to identify roadblocks to increasing efficiency, effectiveness and equity of transit services and uses data to drive suggestions for growth.

•Manages the daily activities and development of the Planning Analyst. Sets goals and objectives, monitors performance and encourages growth.

Job requirements include:

•BA/BS degree in Public Administration, Public Policy, Transportation Planning, Business Administration, Analytics, Information Systems Management or related field. Directly related experience may be substituted for education on a year-for-year basis.

•Minimum of five (5) years’ experience in data analysis, strategic planning or transportation planning.

•Demonstrated ability to gather, analyze, and interpret complex data through understanding sampling methodologies, data integrity and data cleansing methods.

•Demonstrated ability in the use of Windows, Microsoft Word and Excel and PowerPoint.

•Demonstrated ability in the use of SQL or other database languages(s) to modify existing and create new queries against established datasets.

•Demonstrated ability in the use of Geographic Information Systems (ArcGIS) or other mapping tools.

•Effective and professional communication skills.

Preferred attributes:

•Master’s degree in Public Administration, Public Policy, Transportation Planning, Business Administration, Analytics, Information Systems Management or related field.

•Demonstrated experience in visualization of data for presentation and exploration purposes, from both a conceptual visualization ability and use to tools (Tableau, PowerBI or similar).

•Supervisory experience.

We offer a comprehensive compensation and benefits package. Interested candidates should forward a cover letter (with salary requirements) and resume to:

Jennifer Turner

Employment Department

345 Sixth Avenue, 3rd Floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15222-2527

JMTurner@portauthority.org

EOE

SENIOR QA Engineer

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.’s Pittsburgh, PA, office seeks a Senior QA Engineer to perform software quality assurance functions throughout the project development lifecycle from inception to release in an ecommerce and mobile ecommerce environment. Send CV w/cover letter, references, & salary requirements to: American Eagle Outfitters, Inc., Attn: Sarah Lauterbach, Re: Senior QA Engineer, 77 Hot Metal Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15203.

Procurement Contract Administrator

Port Authority is seeking a Procurement Contract Administrator to assist the Managers of Contract Administration within the construction, parts/materials and professional services staff in all administrative activities involving construction contracts and professional services agreements; and in the review and implementation of regulations and resolution of related claims. Evaluate construction contract invoices, parts/material and professional services consultant invoices, entry of contractual information related to construction contracts, parts/materials and professional services agreements.

Essential Functions:

•Reviews and reconciles Pending Change Notices, Change Orders and Pay Estimates for construction contracts and profession service agreements to insure accuracy of amounts and information in accordance with contract documents and the Contract Administration Procedures Manual for Construction Contracts and Professional Service Contracts.

•Responsible to assist Contract Specialist with pre-audit review of purchasing files. Assist Contract Specialist in creating and maintaining professional service, parts/materials and construction procurement files.

•Provides administrative support to Contract Specialist related to RFP and competitive bid preparation, solicitation/award process, contract monitoring and closeout for construction, procurement and professional services agreements. Provides administrative support for preparation and processing of all work orders Utilizes PeopleSoft to perform appropriate essential functions related to construction contracts, parts/materials and professional services agreements, including verification of appropriate funding availability.

Job requirements include:

•High School Diploma or GED.

•Associate degree in Business Administration, Procurement or related field from an accredited school. Related experience may be substituted for the education on a year-for-year basis.

•Minimum of three (3) years administrative support experience with emphasis on database and spreadsheet applications.

•Professional and effective communication skills.

•Strong organizational and people skills, multi-tasking capabilities, detail oriented with good math skills, and the ability to work with minimum supervision.

•Demonstrated ability in the use of Windows and Microsoft Word and Excel.

Preferred attributes:

•BA/BS Degree in Business Administration, Procurement or related field.

•Experience in contract administration.

•Valid PA Driver’s license.

•Demonstrated ability in the use of Microsoft Office Programs and Oracle’s PeopleSoft or similar system.

•Additional contract administration experience.

We offer a comprehensive compensation and benefits package. Interested candidates should forward a cover letter (with salary requirements) and resume to:

Jennifer Turner

Employment Department

345 Sixth Avenue, 3rd Floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15222-2527

JMTurner@portauthority.org

EOE

