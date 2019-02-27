Coca-Cola UNITED Launches Opportunity for HBCU Students

Students representing Historically Black Colleges/Universities experience a week-long internship with Coca-Cola and receive a $1,000 school stipend

Coca-Cola UNITED is now accepting applications for its 2019 ‘Pay It Forward’ Internship Contest through March 31.

Students selected for the program will participate in a week-long internship at a local bottler within the Coca-Cola UNITED family of bottlers and receive a firsthand experience in a range of roles available at Coca-Cola, including operations management, packaging, pricing, event planning and philanthropy.

The contest is open to full-time undergraduate college students at a participating Historically Black College and University (HBCU) age 18 years or older at time of entry.

Participating schools include: Alabama State University, Miles College, Stillman College, Talladega College, Tuskegee University, Southern University, Grambling State University, Xavier University, Alcorn State University, Dillard University, Clark-Atlanta University, Fort Valley State University, Savannah State University, Morehouse College, Spelman College, Albany State University.

For the past three years, 10 students representing five local HBCUs were chosen to participate. The company has continued to expand the program and in 2018 began including schools throughout the seven-state footprint where Coca-Cola UNITED operates. The internship experience is a part of the company-wide “Pay It Forward” program, which aims to provide African-American youth with opportunities to celebrate students’ achievements and further their success.

“We are excited to invite exceptional HBCU students to participate in this scholarship program,” said Mike Suco, vice president of the East Region, Coca-Cola Bottling Company UNITED. “These young men and women will have the opportunity to further develop their career goals and as well as gather valuable perspective as they plan for their next phase in life.”

For more information on the annual “Pay It Forward” student opportunity, visit https://cocacolaunited.com/blog/2019/01/05/coca-cola-united-annual-pay-it-forward-internship-info/.

