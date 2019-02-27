Bids and Proposals 2-27-19

PORT AUTHORITY OF

ALLEGHENY COUNTY

Electronic Proposals will be received online at the Port Authority of Allegheny County’s Ebusiness website (http://ebusiness.portauthority.org).

Proposals/bid submittals will be due 11:00 AM on March 27, 2019 and will be read at 11:15 AM., the same day, at Port Authority’s Heinz location (345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15222-2527), for the following:

Electronic Proposal – Ebusiness website

(http://ebusiness.portauthority.org)

B190208 Front End Loader

B190210 4 Wheel Drive Diesel Powered Work Trucks

B190211 115 LB. Steel Rail

B190212A Pantograph Carbon Collector Strips

B190214 Cisco Equipment & SmartNet Support

No bidder may withdraw a submitted Proposal for a period of 75 days after the scheduled time for opening of the sealed bids.

A Pre-Bid Conference will be held on each of the above items at 10:00am March 13, 2019 at Port Authority’s Heinz location (345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor, Pittsburgh, PA). Attendance at this meeting is not mandatory, but is strongly encouraged. Questions regarding any of the above bids will not be entertained by the Port Authority within five (5) business days of the scheduled bid opening.

These contracts may be subject to a financial assistance contract between Port Authority of Allegheny County and the United States Department of Transportation. The Contractor will be required to comply with all applicable Equal Employment Opportunity laws and regulations.

Contractor is responsible for expenses related to acquiring a performance bond and insurance where applicable. All items are to be FOB delivered unless otherwise specified. Costs for delivery, bond, and insurance shall be included in bidder’s proposal pricing.

Port Authority of Allegheny County hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in regard to any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprise will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.

The Board of Port Authority reserves the right to reject any or all bids.

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA

February 21, 2019

The Office of the County Controller of Allegheny County, in conjunction with Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Contract Awards Room; 7th Floor; Commonwealth Keystone Building; 400 North Street; Harrisburg, PA 17120 will receive bids through ECMS or a diskette delivered to the aforementioned address until 11:00 A.M. prevailing local time, Thursday, March 14, 2019. Bids will be opened through ECMS at approximately 11:00 a.m. and can be viewed publicly in the Contract Awards Room, for the following:

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS

Jacks Run Bridge No. 4

Superstructure Replacement

Ross Township

COUNTY PROJECT NO. JA04-0109

MPMS NO.: 27332

THIS PROJECT WILL BE BID THROUGH PENNDOT ECMS

As a prospective bidder, please note the following general Project data regarding: PreBid Information, Bidding Requirements, and Contract Conditions. See the Project Manual and Drawings(Proposal Report) for detailed information, responsibilities and instructions.

PREBID INFORMATION: View the Project Manual and Drawings(PROPOSAL REPORT) on the PennDOT ECMS website (http://www.dot14.state.pa.us/ECMS) or in Room 504, County Office Building, 542 Forbes Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

BIDDING REQUIREMENTS: THIS PROJECT REQUIRES PREQUALIFICATION OF BIDDERS, INCLUDING SUBCONTRACTORS, AS SPECIFIED IN SECTION 102.01 OF COMMONWEALTH OF PENNSYLVANIA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION SPECIFICATIONS 2011 (PUBLICATION 408) ON THIS PROJECT. ALL QUESTIONS MUST BE SUBMITTED THROUGH ECMS AND IF NEEDED ADDENDA WILL BE ISSUED ELECTRONICALLY. INSTRUCTION TO BIDDERS WILL BE PROVIDED IN THE PROPOSAL REPORT WHICH CAN BE VIEWED THROUGH ECMS.

SUBMIT YOUR BID USING ECMS OR MAIL A DISKETTE TO THE PENNSYLVANIA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION, CONTRACT AWARDS ROOM.

CONTRACT CONDITIONS: U.S. Department of Labor minimum salaries and wages apply to this Project.

The County Manager reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

The anticipated Notice-to-proceed for this project is June 17, 2019 and the project is to be completed by May 29, 2020.

The County of Allegheny, in accordance with the Davis Bacon Act and other Federal Labor Standards Provisions; Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. 2000d to 2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Federal Regulations, Department of Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of the Secretary, Part 21 Non-discrimination in Federally-assisted programs of the County of Allegheny issued pursuant to such Act; Executive Order 11246; Section 3 of the Housing and Urban Development Act of 1968; Section 109 of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974; and Executive Order 11625 (Utilization of Minority Business Enterprises), hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract pursuant to this Advertisement, the County will afford disadvantaged business enterprises full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and the County will not discriminate against disadvantaged business enterprises on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award. It is a condition of the bidding process/contract that responsive bidders/contractors shall follow the disadvantaged business enterprise procedures in the Bidding and Contracting Documents.

Chelsa Wagner

CONTROLLER

COUNTY OF ALLEGHENY

OFFICIAL ADVERTISEMENT

of the

SCHOOL DISTRICT OF PITTSBURGH

Sealed proposals shall be deposited at the Administration Building, Room 251, 341 South Bellefield Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15213, on March 5, 2019, until 2:00 P.M., local prevailing time for:

Pittsburgh Clayton

Restroom Renovations

Electrical Prime, REBID

Pgh. Colfax K-8

Air Conditioning

Mechanical and Electrical Primes

Pgh. Colfax K-8 and Westinghouse Academy 6-12

Pool Filtration Repairs

Plumbing Prime

Pgh. Minadeo PreK-5

Unit Ventilators and Air Conditioning

General, Plumbing/Fire Protection, Mechanical, Electrical and Asbestos Abatement Primes

Pgh. Various Schools and Buildings

Carbon Monoxide Detectors

Mechanical and Electrical Primes

Project Manual and Drawings will be available for purchase on February 4, 2019 at Modern Reproductions (412-488-7700), 127 McKean Street, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15219 between 9:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M. The cost of the Project Manual Documents is non-refundable. Project details and dates are described in each project manual.

INVITATION TO BIDDERS

THE PITTSBURGH WATER AND SEWER AUTHORITY

ADVERTISEMENT

SEPARATE and SEALED BIDS for the following solicitation, will be received by the Office of Procurement, Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, 1200 Penn Ave., Second Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, until 2:00 PM Prevailing Time March 7, 2019.

INVITATION FOR BIDS (IFB)

POTABLE WATER

PWSA PROJECT NO. PWSA117

Work under this contract includes the provisions of potable water.

All bids must be submitted in accordance with the solicitation that can be obtained by sending an e-mail to procurement@pgh2o.com. There will be no charge for the solicitation, as it will be sent via e-mail. All questions relating to the solicitation itself shall be to Thoryn Simpson, Senior Contract Specialist, via e-mail: tsimpson@pgh2o.com, no later than February 28, 2019.

The Contractor must assure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of their race, color, religion, sexual preference, sex, or national origin.

The bidders will be required to submit the package of certifications included with the contract documents relating to Equal Employment Opportunity.

The Authority reserves the right to withhold the award of the Contract for a period of 60 days after the opening of the bids.

The Authority reserves the right to reject any or all proposals, and to waive any informality or minor irregularity in any bid or bids. The Authority also retains the right to investigate the qualifications of bidders prior to any award and to award contracts only to contractors who, in the sole judgment of the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, are qualified and equipped to properly execute the specified work.

ROBERT A. WEIMAR,

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

THE PITTSBURGH WATER AND SEWER AUTHORITY

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS (RFP)

ELEVATOR MAINTENANCE MANAGEMENT SERVICES

PROFESSIONAL CONSULTANT SERVICES For

ALLEGHENY COUNTY HOUSING AUTHORITY

CONTRACT ACHA – 1607

The Allegheny County Housing Authority (ACHA) is currently seeking the services of a qualified Professional Elevator Consulting Firm to provide Elevator Maintenance Management Services for elevator systems Authority – wide.

The scope of services shall include, but not necessarily be limited to: Maintenance Specification Services; Bidding Assistance; Invoice Management; Maintenance Audits; Deficiency Report Management; Capital Planning; Incident Investigation; Service Provider Engagement and On-Site Consultation.

Interested firms are requested to respond with a written proposal that demonstrates evidence of the firm’s capabilities, including other information as requested by ACHA. Contact Andrew Jamrom (ajamrom@achsng.com or 412.402.2464) for RFP details.

Proposals may be mailed or hand delivered to Andrew Jamrom, Architectural/Engineering Administrator, Allegheny County Housing Authority, 625 Stanwix Street 12th Floor Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15222. Proposal submissions must be received no later than 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.

Frank Aggazio, Executive Director

INVITATION TO BIDDERS

THE PITTSBURGH WATER AND SEWER AUTHORITY

ADVERTISEMENT

SEPARATE and SEALED BIDS for the following solicitation, will be received by the Office of Procurement, Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, 1200 Penn Ave., Second Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, until 2:00 PM Prevailing Time March 20, 2019.

INVITATION FOR BIDS (IFB)

BULK DIESEL FUEL

PWSA PROJECT NO. PWSA116

Work under this contract includes the provisions of diesel fuel.

All bids must be submitted in accordance with the solicitation that can be obtained by sending an e-mail to procurement@pgh2o.com. There will be no charge for the solicitation, as it will be sent via e-mail. All questions relating to the solicitation itself shall be to Nicole Dickun, Procurement Manager, via e-mail: ndickun@pgh2o.com, no later than March 13, 2019.

The Contractor must assure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of their race, color, religion, sexual preference, sex, or national origin.

The bidders will be required to submit the package of certifications included with the contract documents relating to Equal Employment Opportunity.

The Authority reserves the right to withhold the award of the Contract for a period of 60 days after the opening of the bids.

The Authority reserves the right to reject any or all proposals, and to waive any informality or minor irregularity in any bid or bids. The Authority also retains the right to investigate the qualifications of bidders prior to any award and to award contracts only to contractors who, in the sole judgment of the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, are qualified and equipped to properly execute the specified work.

ROBERT A. WEIMAR, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

THE PITTSBURGH WATER AND SEWER AUTHORITY

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

LOYALHANNA APARTMENTS

97-UNIT HIGH-RISE APARTMENT BUILDING

RENOVATION PROJECT

CITY OF LATROBE – WESTMORELAND COUNTY

•GENERAL CONSTRUCTION – CONTRACT – PA 28-8-06-2019.1.GC

•ELECTRICAL CONSTRUCTION – CONTRACT – PA 28-8-06-2019.2.EC

•PLUMBING-FIRE CONSTRUCTION – CONTRACT PA – 28-8-06-2019.3.PC

•EXTERIOR RESTORATION – CONTRACT PA – 28-8-06-2019.4.ER

•MECHANICAL CONSTRUCTION – CONTRACT PA – 28-8-06-2019.5.MC

Westmoreland County Housing Authority is requesting construction bids for the referenced project through sealed bids which will be received by the Westmoreland County Housing Authority, until March 20, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. (eastern standard time). Bids shall be deposited at the Administrative Office of the Westmoreland County Housing Authority, 167 South Greengate Road, Greensburg PA 15601. Bids received will then be opened publicly.

A Pre-Bid Meeting is scheduled for March 4, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. (eastern standard time). Meeting location will be at the Loyalhanna Apartments 1111 Jefferson St, Latrobe, PA 15650. Attendance is not mandatory, but highly recommended.

Electronic Bid Documents are available for downloading at www.wchaonline.com. Bidders are required to register online at the http://www.wchaonline.com to view bid documents. Plan holders proposing to bid shall also register their intent to submit a bid with Westmoreland County Housing Authority via email to lindam@wchaonline.com and eriks@wchaonline.com in accordance with the bid requirements.

Westmoreland County Housing Authority

Michael L. Washowich, Executive Director

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: