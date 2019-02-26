As North Side council candidates discuss water, police and housing, Harris is a no-show

In a crowded field of Democratic candidates for Pittsburgh City Council’s North Side seat, one contender was notably absent from a Feb. 25 forum for all the candidates: the person who currently holds the position.

Before the forum at Arnold’s Tea began, rumors were swirling among organizers — Councilwoman Darlene Harris would be a no-show. Harris has held the seat for almost 13 years now, first getting elected in 2006 in a special election and holding onto the seat the following year in a Democratic primary.

“She was invited and confirmed and we found out today that she wouldn’t be here,” organizer Leeann Younger said when the forum commenced around 7 p.m.

The four candidates who did show up were Chris Rosselot, Quincy Kofi Swatson, Mark Brentley Sr. and Bobby Wilson. They used the event to call for reforms and fresh blood to represent the city’s North Side in Harris’ absence. All agreed that the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority [PWSA] should remain a public entity and that clean drinking water is a top priority. They offered a variety of approaches related to public safety and neighborhood development.

The city’s Democratic primary elections will be held May 21. The deadline to register to vote is April 22.

It’s a diverse field of candidates, from Rosselot, a former aide to Sen. Bob Casey, to Brentley, a laborer for the city’s water authority and a 16-year veteran of the Pittsburgh Public Schools board. The other candidates, Swatson and Wilson, are a former nonprofit leader and medical researcher, respectively. Candidates have until March 12 to file their paperwork and be placed on the ballot.

The event was organized by a group of North Side residents — who call themselves Proactive Citizens — as a way to demystify the city council political process and give residents opportunities to hear from candidates. The group set up tables for each candidate to interact with voters before and after the forum and also set up a table to register new voters. At least one person, 19-year-old Arnold’s Tea chef Keith Harris, took them them up on the registration opportunity.

It’s not entirely clear why Harris didn’t appear at the forum, organized so North Side voters could hear from everyone running for the District 1 seat. Though confirmed, organizers said Harris said she wasn’t planning to attend. A representative from Harris’ campaign said she simply double booked and couldn’t make it.

But the fact that Proactive Citizens organized and hosted the event may explain Harris’ absence.

READ ENTIRE ARTICLE AT:

https://www.publicsource.org/as-north-side-council-candidates-discuss-water-police-and-housing-harris-is-a-no-show/

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: