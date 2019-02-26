Metro
2 men charged in Philadelphia to Pittsburgh drug ring bust

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities have arrested two men who they believe are part of a drug trafficking ring between Pittsburgh and Philadelphia and confiscated $10 million of cocaine allegedly hidden in two cars.

The Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office says Jermaine Clark, believed to be the leader of the alleged cross-state trafficking organization, was arrested Monday along with an accused co-conspirator, Terry Suggs Jr. Both men are from Philadelphia, and it’s not known if either man has retained an attorney.

Authorities say the men were driving vehicles registered in Philadelphia that contained a total of 23 kilograms (about 51 pounds) of cocaine hidden in hydraulic traps inside the vehicles.

Both men are charged with possession of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver, conspiracy and criminal use of a communication device.

