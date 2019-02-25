Pittsburgh Arsenal students produce spectacular piece of art

Saihou Njie has been educating and inspiring people with his craft throughout his career. He has developed his craft over the years in order to encourage and inspire others to be creative and innovative in their daily lives.

Elementary school students at Pittsburgh Arsenal were the beneficiaries of Njie’s love for art. But it’s also safe to say that Njie was blown away by the artistic abilities of each student, who created a “block piece” of art out of fabric. Those pieces were then built into a quilt, a larger-than-life-size quilt, that was unveiled at an event at the school on January 24. Courier photographer J.L. Martello captured the event in pictures.

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: