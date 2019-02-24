Metro
Woman convicted of coercing church members into forced labor

Dr. Tracie Dickey

CHICAGO (AP) — An alleged self-appointed bishop of a Pennsylvania-based ministry has been found guilty by a federal jury in Chicago of collecting church members’ wages and bogus travel-agent fees.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Tracie Dickey, also known as Tracie Williams, of Pittsburgh was found guilty Friday of one count of wire fraud and one count of labor trafficking.

According to prosecutors, Dickey recruited young women to become members of Deliverance Tabernacle Ministries International. She directed them to work multiple jobs, including as desk clerks at hotels.

U.S. District Judge Sara L. Ellis set Dickey’s sentencing for Aug. 7.

