Allegations against son led to Time’s Up CEO’s resignation

In this June 13, 2017, file photo, WNBA president Lisa Borders talks with the media in Seattle.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The gender equality initiative Time’s Up says its president and CEO resigned because of sexual misconduct allegations against her son.

The group on Friday issued a statement explaining why Lisa Borders stepped down from the organization that was formed last year in response to sexual misconduct allegations in Hollywood. On Monday, Borders cited family issues but did not elaborate.

The group says allegations were made against Borders’ son in a private forum.

The Los Angeles Times reports a woman claims Borders’ son, Garry Bowden Jr., touched her inappropriately during a “healing session.”

Borders became head of Time’s Up last year after being president of the WNBA.

