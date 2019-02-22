KSEF 28th Annual Valentines Extravaganza (Debbie’s Lifestyles Photos Feb. 20)

The ticket to the Kappa Scholarship Endowment Fund of Western Pennsylvania 28th Annual Valentines Extravaganza promised a cocktail reception, a program and dinner, a party and the Bill Henry Band with special guest Anita Levels, each item was checked and double checked. Nearly 200 guests donned formal party attire and enjoyed a great evening on Feb. 9, at the Omni William Penn Hotel. KSEF selected a new location and with that new location there was a decadent dessert bar and wonderful afterparty finger food.

KSEF President Howard Russell Jr. said during the 28 years of existence of KSEF they have provided over $2.6 million in academic scholarships and financial assistance to over 155 students from Western PA. “Our success has resulted in strategic relationships with collegiate partners: Community College of Allegheny County, Penn State University, Robert Morris University, Dollar Bank, Gateway Health, Highmark, Parker Poe, UPMC and NEED.” Pittsburgh Alumni Chapter Polemarch, Robert J. Powell said, “The fundamental purpose of Kappa Alpha Psi is achievement. We are committed to personal achievement and to assisting others to achieve.”

Thanks to the great work of the extravaganza committee: Jeff Jackson, Robert Powell, Howard Russell, Sam Stephenson, Mike Thomas and Eric Cofield, guests enjoyed a wonderful evening and contributed to the mission of KSEF to provide philanthropic support through academic scholarships to high school seniors.

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: