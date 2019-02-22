Field Negro: Lying about a hate crime as opposed to actually plotting one.

I am still trying to figure out why I am seeing more mug shots of Jussie Smollett than I am of Christopher Hasson. I am also trying to figure out why the president of the United States chose to tweet about Smollett and not Hasson today.

In case you were wondering (and I wouldn’t be surprised if you didn’t know), Hasson is the guy who was arrested recently with enough artillery to overthrow a small Third World country. He is also the guy who wanted to start a race war and murder people in the name of Mr. trump. He is an “alleged” domestic terrorist who wanted to bring terror to Americans. (He was a fan of Anders Breivik for crying loud.) And yet, not a peep about him from the president.

As my fellow twitter family member Tea Pain said:

“Trump steps over a white supremacist’s plot to kill dozens of Trump’s enemies in cold blood to clutch his pearls over a black feller that faked a hate crime.”

Now, to be clear, what Smollett was wrong (I just blogged about it), and if he is found guilty he should face the consequences of his actions.But let’s not kid ourselves, what this white nationalist was plotting close to Washington D.C. was far more serious than Smollett lying about a racist attack.

I hope that right-wing pundits like Tucker Carlson will now rethink their position that racism isn’t a thing anymore.

his lies. For the record, hate crimes are way up after trump took over the country. Hoaxes, on the other hand, are down. Unless of course you count the constant hoaxes coming from this White House. The biggest one of course being that we have a national emergency at the Southern boarder. I mean if we are going to rip Smollett for a big lie with serious implications, we must also hold the president of the United States accountable forlies.

“@ Jussie Smollett-what about MAGA and the tens of millions of people you insulted with your racist and dangerous comments!? # MAGA“

“Tens of millions” is a stretch. You actually got about 65 million votes. But let’s not let facts get in the way of one of your tweets. Seriously, though, what about the millions of Americans you put in jeopardy with your racist rhetoric and actions every day? I dare say that what you do every day is far more dangerous to our way of life than any lie that Jussie Smollett ever told.