Atlanta BeltLine Acquires Another Key Piece of Westside Property

Atlanta BeltLine, Inc. has acquired a “major piece of property” near the Atlanta BeltLine Westside corridor.

The three-quarter-mile line is an unused railroad corridor stretching from Joseph E. Boone Boulevard to Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway and was acquired from Bethursday Development Corporation. It provides a critical connection between Northside Drive and the 1.8-mile segment of the Atlanta BeltLine corridor purchased in August 2018, informally known as the “Kudzu Line.”

The $5.1 million purchase was funded by the T-SPLOST, which was passed by Atlanta voters in 2016. The Conservation Fund helped facilitate the acquisition.

The trail will directly connect the Vine City and English Avenue neighborhoods to the BeltLine. ABI is currently working on a few remaining land acquisitions to assemble the full corridor while also collaborating with the PATH Foundation on funding opportunities to construct a multi-use trail on this corridor.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with the PATH Foundation and westside communities to expand on our purchase of the Kudzu Line and advance connectivity between Downtown, the Westside Trail, and the Westside Park at Bellwood Quarry,” said Clyde Higgs, ABI’s President and CEO.

