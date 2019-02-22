A rail company claims a faster route through Pittsburgh for double-stack trains will reduce pollution. Here’s why some remain opposed.

Updated 2/21/19: The City of Pittsburgh said Thursday that it is asking Norfolk Southern to submit alternate plans to the company’s proposed train route. The city’s director of mobility and infrastructure criticized the railroad for being unresponsive to city requests, according to a Feb. 19 letter to the Public Utility Commission. The city also said today that it filed a related protest with the PUC two weeks ago. Before publication of this story, a city spokesperson told PublicSource that city officials would not be commenting.

Glenn Olcerst spent more than an hour explaining the dangers of increasing train traffic through Pittsburgh to about 50 residents in the Allegheny West neighborhood on a Monday evening in February.