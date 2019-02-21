The Brit Awards have officially touched down in London, and H.E.R., Winnie Harlow, and more celebrities and music stars hit the red carpet at 02 Arena to celebrate the British Phonographic Industry’s annual pop music awards.

Rita Ora, Drake, Cardi B, Janelle Monae, Beyonce and Jay Z, and Ella Mae are just a few of the nominees who will battle it out to take home a trophy this time around.

Take a peek at the stars who slayed the carpet before the show!

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: 2019 Brit Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: