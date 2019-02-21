Public Notices 2-20-19

JOINT APPRENTICESHIP COMMITTEE

Local Union No. 5, I.B.E.W. and Western PA Chapter, N.E.C.A.

5 Hot Metal Street, Suite 100 Pittsburgh, PA 15203-2356

http://www.ibewlocal5jatc.org

February 2019

APPRENTICESHIP opportunities for those who meet the requirements are hereby announced by the Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee of the I.B.E.W. Local Union #5 and the Western PA Chapter of N.E.C.A.

Applications will be distributed at the:

Electrical Training Center – 5 Hot Metal Street, Suite 100, Pittsburgh, PA 15203-2356 (South Side)

March 12th, 13th, 14th, 15th and 16th – from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM

March 19th, 20th, 21st, 22nd and 23rd – from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM

Clearfield Training Center – 1400 Leonard Street, Clearfield, PA 16830

March 23rd – from 10:00AM to 1:00PM

ALL APPLICATIONS MUST BE PICKED UP IN PERSON BY THE APPLICANT AND COMPLETED AT THAT TIME. APPLICANTS MUST MEET THE FOLLOWING REQUIREMENTS:

A. Applicants shall be in good health, of average intelligence, conscientious and interested in learning the trade.

B. Must be 18 years old, as of June 30, 2019.

C. Must be a high school graduate or hold a GED.

D. Must have completed one year of high school algebra or one post high school algebra course.

E. Applicant must be willing to take any tests given by or for the Committee.

F. When an apprenticeship is offered, one must submit to a physical and substance testing and a test for color blindness. These tests will be administered by a doctor selected and paid for by the Committee.

G. Must be a resident of one of the following counties in Pennsylvania for at least one year prior to application: Allegheny; Armstrong; Bedford; Blair; Butler; Cambria; Cameron; Centre; Clarion; Clearfield; Elk; Fayette; Fulton; Greene; Huntingdon; Indiana; Jefferson; McKean; Somerset; Venango; Washington and Westmoreland.

H. A non-refundable check or money order for $25.00 (Twenty-five Dollars) will be required with the returned application.

Cost of all testing and examinations to be paid by the Committee. We will not accept cash payments; check or money orders only.

I. All applicants must have a valid Pennsylvania Driver’s License for the entire time they are in the apprenticeship program.

J. The recruitment, selection, employment and training of apprentices during their apprenticeship shall be without discrimination due to race, color, religion, national origin, sex, or non-job related disabilities. The sponsor shall take affirmative action to provide equal opportunity in the apprenticeship and will operate the apprenticeship program as required under Title 29 or the Code of Federal Regulations, Part 30 and the Equal Employment Opportunity Regulations of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

PLEASE BRING THE FOLLOWING ITEMS WITH YOU:

1. Copy of your High School Transcript/Official or Unofficial (not the diploma) or your GED with scores (not a copy of the certificate) and High School transcript for years attended.

2. Your Driver’s License.

3. A (non-refundable) check or money order only for $25.00 made payable to Joint Apprenticeship Training Committee. We will not accept cash payments; check or money orders only.

